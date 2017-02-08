2016 in review and 2017 going forward

WE are already off to a busy start to 2017 with expectations of substantial Real Estate Investment activity in our region over the year ahead.

2016 saw many milestones for us and our independent and trusted advisory services, throughout which we worked on:

More than 600 technical due diligence reports for vendors, purchasers and financiers of property or development acquisitions. Our large national team allowing us to deliver more than 12 due diligence projects every week.

A significantly increased number of debt rollover re-financing due diligence projects for financiers of existing assets.

More than $1.2 Billion of capital expenditure forecasts and plans for ongoing asset management of clients properties.

More than 600 development projects as either cost planner, independent quantity surveyor, superintendent or independent cost certifier for developers or development financiers.

Project management and project monitoring services for a growing number of local and offshore clients.

More than $20 billion of property for insurance reports.

Over 2,000,000 square metres of property for start and end of lease and make good purposes.

Hundreds of millions of dollars of tax deductions for clients, for either property acquisitions, refurbishments, capital expenditure or demolition write offs.

… and we relocated to our new office in Brisbane, admittedly only one floor up in the same building, but a bright and new space for our staff.

We look forward to assisting all our clients and hopefully many new ones in 2017 and we wish every success to all over the year ahead.

For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence

Property Development Due Diligence

Quantity Surveying

Capital Expenditure Forecasting

Make Good Reporting

Energy Management

Development Monitoring

Property Tax Depreciation

