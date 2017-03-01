API presents the 2017 Sydney Property Market Outlook

AUSTRALIAN Property Institute National President Tyrone Hodge gives a brief oversight into the 2017 Sydney Property Market Outlook.
Hodge said it has been an interesting past 12 months with Brexit, the election of President Trump, a changing global economy and strong market forces in Australia.
This year’s speakers include:
- BIS Shrapnel Chief Economist Frank Gelber, on the outlook for the commercial property market
- Commonwealth Bank Director of Economics John Peters, discusses the economy and the housing sector
- Location IQ Director Greg Malempre, talks about the role international brands will play in the retail property market and the entry of global giant Amazon
