API presents the 2017 Sydney Property Market Outlook

March 1, 2017
by Nelson Yap
Tyrone Hodge (Photo: Ted McDonnell)
AUSTRALIAN Property Institute National President Tyrone Hodge gives a brief oversight into the 2017 Sydney Property Market Outlook.

Hodge said it has been an interesting past 12 months with Brexit, the election of President Trump, a changing global economy and strong market forces in Australia.

 

