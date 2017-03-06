Adelaide makes a higher yield preposition

ADELAIDE’S commercial market is looking towards another strong year as it continues to attract competition spilling over from the eastern seaboard market.

CBRE capital markets associate director Ben Heritage said interstate investors were entering the Adelaide market as they are seeing value in the yield discrepancy, when compared to their local markets where yields of similar assets can be as low as sub-5%.

It is already beginning to have a material effect on the city’s commercial market, with a record $490 million of real estate sold by the agency in the sub $15 million category through 2015 and 2016, and increase in total dollar value of 82% from the year prior.

“This record result was largely driven by the leased investment market and an increase in capital coming from the eastern seaboard,” Heritage said.

He said the momentum had been building over the past two years, underpinned by factors including record low interest rates, uncertainty in the commodity and share markets, and banks’ stance on lending.

“2017 should be viewed as a year of opportunity and can certainly provide property owners a lot of confidence moving forward,” he added.

Heritage said retail, medical and childcare-leased investments would drive the market through the year.

“These assets are becoming increasingly attractive to investors, offering lease terms of 10 to 15 years and achieving yields of between 5% and 6% – something that has not been seen in the Adelaide market previously,” he continued.

Recently Colliers International’s associate director Kate Gray addressed the Australian Property Institute South Australia State of the Market and said investors are taking notice of Adelaide’s industrial market due to higher yields.

Gray said the average yield gap between Adelaide and Sydney/Melbourne is around 150 basis points.

According to Colliers, the outer north prime and secondary yields are 8.20% and 10.75% respectively; inner north prime and secondary yields – 7.88% and 10% respectively; west prime and secondary yields – 7.20% and 8.80% respectively; inner south prime and secondary – 7.63% and 9.50% respectively; and outer south prime and secondary – 9.38% and 9.50% respectively.

“It is a very good investment compared to Sydney,” Gray said.

Heritage said residential development sites within five and seven kilometres of the CBD continue to drive demand, particularly in the inner western and city fringe suburbs.

Heritage said an upturn in the number of off-market deals highlighted the strength of demand for assets.

“Both local and interstate buyers are prepared to pay higher prices to secure opportunities before they go to the open market, with unabated demand continuing to be seen for blue-chip investments.”

