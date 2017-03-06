Owner-occupiers head over Clifton Hill

TWO owner-occupiers have snapped up respective Clifton Hill properties under the hammer for a combined $4.5 million.

The 205sqm office and warehouse property at 3 Hilton St sold for $900,000, whilst an 884sqm modern showroom and warehouse building on a 1,175sqm site at 10 Reeves St sold for $3.6 million.

Savills Australia agents Julian Heatherich, Nick Peden, and Jesse Radisich sold the properties.

“The market for inner-city property has rarely been stronger and Clifton Hill is now clearly on the radar as it offers very close proximity to the CBD, the Eastern Freeway, and trams and train services,” Heatherich said. “The local area which includes Brunswick, Lygon and Smith Sts and Queens Parade has also been very popular with both residential and commercial users over several decades with property values appreciating accordingly.”

Peden said the sales enticed a wide range of end users and buyers, attracted to the underlying value of the city fringe location and its abundance of retail and lifestyle amenities.

“With Melbourne growing at such a rapid rate, these properties offered potential purchasers rare opportunities to secure a highly desirable inner-city asset.” Peden said.

Australian Property Journal