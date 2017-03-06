Retail sales off to a good start

THE retail sector is off to positive start this year with sales rising 0.4% in January following a 0.1% fall in December, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The January increase was in line with market expectations and takes the annual retail sales growth to 3.1%.

AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver said the modest bounce in January retail sales was driven by 1% plus gains in household goods and cafe/restaurant sales.

“After a couple of soft months the January bounce in retail sales tells us that consumers have started the year on a reasonably solid note auguring well for March quarter consumer spending. While 3.1% annual retail sales growth is soft compared to the past it largely reflects depressed retail price inflation so volume growth is not so bad,” he added.

Retail sales growth continued to be solid in New South Wales, up 3.2% over the year, Victoria (+3.8% yoy) and South Australia (4.5% yoy). However sales remain weak in Western Australia with 1% annual growth.

“With commodity prices up from their lows and export volumes ramping up and the mining investment unwind getting close to the bottom retail sales growth in WA should bottom out this year,” Oliver said.

“Looking forward retail sales are likely to be supported by surging dwelling completions this year which should support sales of household goods, reasonable jobs growth and low interest rates but record low wages growth and an eventual fading of the wealth effect as the Sydney and Melbourne property markets slow will act as constraints.

“The latest retail sales and job ads data do nothing to change our view that the RBA will leave rates on hold this year. There is nothing here pointing to an earlier start to rate hikes from the RBA – we remain of the view that rate hikes won’t commence until the second half of 2018,” Oliver forecast.

Australian Property Journal