Strong bids push Ivanhoe sale 1.2m above reserve

AN Ivanhoe corner site with strong development potential has sold under the hammer for $4.6 million, a massive $1.2 million above reserve.

The 910sqm site at 8 Seddon Street in Melbourne’s inner north-east was sold by Andrew Greenway and Tim Grant of Knight Frank in front of an auction crowd of more than 100, with seven bidders blowing out the sale price.

The sale price reflected a land rate of $5,055 per sqm.

It was sold with a commercial improvement divided into six units, leased to four tenants, with on-site car parking and a current passing income of $106,455 plus GST per annum.

The property is Zoned Commercial 1 within Design and Development Overly (DDO11-4), allowing for a preferred height limit of around 15 metres.

It is located close to the Ivanhoe Shopping Strip on Upper Heidelberg Road, Ivanhoe Train Station, bus routes, and Ivanhoe Grammar and Ivanhoe Girls Grammar.

Australian Property Journal