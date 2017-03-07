Canberra jumps ahead

CANBERRA led a nationwide jump in residential listings in February, with numbers up 21.1% in the capital.

Sydney followed with 18.0% and Melbourne with 16.4%, as listings jumped 3.9% in the month, although the annual figure was down by 5.1% according to new data from SQM Research.

Canberra’s spike took its listings to 3,636, to be up 0.2% year-on-year; Sydney’s were down 0.7% to 25,524 and Melbourne’s 9.7% to 32,892.

Listings nationally were at 336,604.

Managing director of SQM Research Louis Christopher said the big rise in listings in the big cities should help to alleviate tight supply in many of the nation’s property markets, with Hobart’s and Melbourne’s property listings still well down from a year earlier.

“Despite the big jump in listings in Sydney and Melbourne in February, property asking prices are still rising in the nation’s two biggest cities, which highlights just how strong these property markets are,” he said. “This momentum is likely to continue this year with interest rates hovering at very low levels, and today’s decision by the Reserve Bank to hold rates steady is likely to fuel ongoing price gains,”

Only Darwin’s listings fell in February, down 0.7% to 2,022, and down 1.4% annually. Hobart posted the largest annual drop at 13.4%, although over February it was up 1.2% to 3,373.

Perth’s total of 26,699 reflected an 8.3% annual increase and 3.5% lift in February, whilst Brisbane’s were up 3.8% and 2.9% respectively to 29,347.

Adelaide experienced a drop of 4.8% over 12 months to 16,186, although numbers were up 3.3% in February.

Australian Property Journal