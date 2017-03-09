PIF program teaches at-risk and homeless young people

TWELVE young people from four charities took to the Harbour this week as part of a youth sailing program organised by the Property Industry Foundation, Colliers International and the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) Youth Sailing Academy.

The program was aimed at providing a learning experience to build the confidence of at-risk and homeless young people.

Colliers CEO and PIF national board nember John Kenny said his company was proud to support the program.

Kenny said it is a tragedy that in NSW 37.5% of homeless people are under the age of 25.

“This is why Colliers International supports the Property Industry Foundation, the Annual Charity Yachting Regatta on Sydney Harbour and the Youth Sailing Program,” he said. “It is a tangible way for us to make a real difference to the serious and persistent problem of youth homelessness,”

Olympic Silver medalist at the 2012 London OIympics Olivia Price, and Communications Office at the CYCA, said the sailing would be a great way for the young people to challenge themselves and learn new skills.

Once the young people complete the program, they will take part in the PIF’s 2017 Charity Yachting Regatta on Sydney Harbour on 17 March, sponsored by Colliers International. The event will raise crucial funds for the Foundation’s PIF House Program which builds accommodation and provides mentoring for homeless young people.

PIF has sailing events in three states, the Melbourne event is held in conjunction with the Australian Property Institute (API).

Register now to sail in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to help raise funds to build homes for homeless young people. Visit pifregatta.com.au.

Event details

Charity Yachting Regatta on Sydney Harbour. Friday 17 March. Middle Harbour Yacht Club.

Melbourne Charity Sailing Day. Friday 24 March. Royal Brighton Yacht Club.

Brisbane Charity Sailing Cup. Friday 26 May. Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.

