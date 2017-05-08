Meet your candidate Bart Mead

JLL’s mortgage services managing director Bart Mead is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Mead to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Mead said he would like to see the API continue to move forward following the changes two years ago.

Mead also wants the API to play a role in highlighting the importance of valuers and the role that valuation plays for the wider Australian economy.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come on board with the Australian Property Institute?

I have a deep belief in our profession and I have great admiration for the work that has been done by the current Board and executive to transform the old API into a modern Professional body that will be able to recapture its relevance and the relevance of our profession. I believe I have the skill and experience that will allow me to contribute to this revitalisation of the API and the Profession and support maintaining the momentum that has been created.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

I have been CEO and Managing Director of small and medium size business for 20 years. Having a high level of financial acumen is critical for the survival and growth of small business, particularly over the past 10 years. For a business to be successful, not only do you need to be proficient in financial management from an operational perspective to ensure a profitable operation, you need to be able to plan your financial strategy to ensure you can fund your growth and maintain a financially viable business.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

Over the past fifteen years, I have installed Board Structures in our businesses, which included executive and non-executive Directors with highly development Governance models. Generally considered too sophisticated for our size business. However, allowing us to develop very strong, stable and successful business. I understand the importance of Governance and how it can be used to grow a business rather than stifle its growth.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

During the past 20 years I have lead the growth of a small Brisbane based business into a National Valuation business covering all Australian States and Territories and with an international presence. Currently I am working strategically on our expansion throughout Asia Pacific and an on a Global Valuation working group looking at the development of a Global Valuation business line.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

A belief in our Profession and an understanding of our Value, not only to the property industry but to the general economy. I want to see this value recognised and believe I have the passion to help drive real change for the betterment and benefit of all.

Voting is open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday, 18th May 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

Australian Property Journal