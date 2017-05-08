Meet your candidate Milton Cations

PROPERTY Dynamics managing director Milton Cations is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Cations to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Cations said it is important that the API is able to represent a wider view across the states and territories, as well the respective property industries members that work in.

“The API is shaping the direction of where we are going and needs to reflect the wide ranging views of all members,” he added.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come on-board with the Australian Property Institute?

I have been an active supporter of the API for over 35 years as a Member, a Divisional Councillor and a National Councillor.

My Victorian Divisional API experience comprises:

President (2006-07)

Vice President and Treasurer(2000-05)

Divisional Councillor (1992-2011, 2013-Current)

Past Chair of Professional Board, Marketing Board, Governance Board and Education & CPD Board

My National API experience comprises:

Member, Australian Valuations Standards Committee (2016-Current)

National Councillor (2012-14)

National Vice President (2013-14)

Chairman, National Finance Board (2013-2014); Member (2012-14)

Chairman, National Valuation & Property Standards Board (2002-05); Member (1993-2005)

Member, National Professional Board (1997-2005)

I was appointed to the National Board in 2012 and served for 18 months until I voluntarily stepped down when the State President in a tripartite State plan agreed to represent my Division.

As a result, important strategic initiatives for the National Board and for the National Finance Board remain unfinished and so I have been encouraged by many API members across Australia to nominate and to contribute my organisational experience and professional expertise to the Board.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

My initial tertiary education was in Accounting and Business Finance and I have always had a ‘hands on’ approach to API financial budgeting and reporting.

As the Victorian API Treasurer (2000-05), I reported successive accounting surpluses and as President (2006-07), I completed a full financial restructuring of the Victorian office to establish a strong financial base for Divisional operational expansion over the next decade.

My API financial role as Chairman of the National Finance Board strengthened my financial expertise.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

The completion of on-line modules from the AICD Directors Course ensures that I understand the role of a Director and Board and compliance matters. Institute roles as Divisional President, and Chairman – Governance Board and National duties as Vice President have enhanced my governance skills.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

Business experience in my professional career with Knight Frank and Property Dynamics together with my API management and organisational planning experience has strengthened my strategic and management skills.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

What I bring is that my API involvement and corporate business roles have enabled me to develop strong professional and personal relationships with many API members throughout Australia and across all valuation and property sectors.

Member should elect me because through my past Institute involvement, my close membership relationships and my understanding of membership issues, I believe that I can properly represent the wider membership in what they want the API to do.

Our API Membership want the API and each Board member to:

Promote who we are, and what we do, to everyone. – Raise our profile! Ensure a fair and professional business environment. – Reinforce professional standards! Discipline unprofessional members. – Reinforce compliance! Help the members operate a better property service. – Improve CPD! Provide an embracing and united member environment. – Encourage involvement! Charge a membership fee that reflects ‘value for money’. – Ensure efficient management!

I strongly support our new API National structure but I also support strong Divisional and member input into our National decision-making.

In this role, I commit to attend all National Board meetings and I will regularly attend Divisional Council and member meetings across Australia.

Voting is open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday, 18th May 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

