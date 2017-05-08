Meet your candidate Tyrone Hodge

JLL’s head of institutional & middle markets and regional director Tyrone Hodge is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Hodge to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Hodge said whilst the API has made great strides in two years since the move to a national framework there is still unfinished work.

“I want to ensure there is continuity, make sure we continue to meet key indicators.

“I also want to ensure we promote more diversity, broaden the membership and stay relevant, and in order for us to remain relevant, we need to attract broader range of property professionals,” Hodge said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come on board with the Australian Property Institute?

Over the past 7 years I have held senior positions on both Divisional and National Council which has given me the opportunity to engage with members who have told me that they want to be part of a contemporary and relevant API. I want to ensure that we remain relevant not just for our Members, but also to the industry and the wider community.

To remain relevant we need build a diverse membership, particularly in terms of professional background and gender. In my time on the board we have actively targeted new membership groups such as property finance practitioners and commercial property managers to diversify our member base and from a gender diversity perspective I believe that we have plenty to do particularly in getting the balance right on our board and committees.

The profession continues to face challenges as a result of rapid technology changes and the commoditisation of professional services and I will ensure that we continue to invest in research and the development of relationships with likeminded organisations to map out a sustainable future for the profession.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

I have senior management experience at Director and board level in public and private companies. I am experienced in multi-million-dollar P&L’s (local and internationally) with responsibility for setting financial targets and delivering against KPI’s.

In addition to my corporate experience I have experience in dealing with financial issues faced by not for profit organisations have been a committee member (including leadership roles) in community sporting associations.

I have:

Proven track record as a leader who can drive outcomes within the API.

Experienced board member.

Passion for growth.

Advocate for good governance.

Financial acumen gained through experience and academic qualifications.

Experienced property expert with a diverse professional background.

Contemporary local and international industry knowledge.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

I have been a company director since 1990 in private and listed companies. I have been heavily involved in the API since 2008 including serving as NSW President, National President and Chair.

I am a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and I am committed to maintaining the highest ethical and legislative standards within the entities of which I am a director.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

I am a strategic thinker with experience in delivering against strategic plans. I have been part of the team that rebuilt the API and the Members First strategy.

In my corporate life I have successfully developed and delivered strategic objectives in multiple business sectors including media, valuation and funds management. I have held positions in large corporations within teams whose sole purpose was to develop and deliver growth strategies across all business lines.

In addition to practical experience I have a Masters of Business Administration which provides me with an academic reference base to enhance my ability to provide contemporary strategic direction.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

I have an entrepreneurial spirit I believe that all businesses should constantly evolve in order to stay relevant and this is no different for the API and our members. We are a proud profession however without change we run the risk of obsolescence and I will confront change head on to ensure that the profession has a future.

I believe there is still more to do particularly in relation to improving professional standards, driving fair business terms with suppliers and improving diversity on the board and across all committees.

I have worked in the property industry since 1988 in many varied roles. As a result, I recognise that API members are employed across a range of diverse property roles and that the industry and individual needs of members are constantly evolving. It is therefore critical that the API maintains its relevance to all members. I am passionate about developing the skills of property professionals to be able to better manage their careers through industry cycles and their personal career paths and to communicate the benefits of API membership to current and potential members and industry clients.

I have broad industry and academic qualifications including a Master of Property Development, Master of Business Administration, Associate Diploma Business (Valuation), Advanced Certificate in Agency and Advanced Certificate Stock and Station Agency Practice.

Voting is open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday, 18th May 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

