API CEO urges members to vote at election

THE Australian Property Institute’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Zissler, has urged the organisation’s members to make themselves heard and ensure that they vote in the upcoming elections of three new independent directors.

In an address to members Zissler formally announced the opening of the elections process, with voting opening on Sunday, May 7th and closing Thursday, May 18th.

It is the second year under the new API constitution that members get to vote for board members of their choice.

“This year there are three vacancies and there are 10 new candidates looking for a position on your board, API Ltd. The challenge you face – the challenge we face today – is who to choose; who will be the new directors on the API Ltd board from the AGM on the 26th of May this year.

“I recommend that each voting member looks closely at each of the 10 candidates, that you consider their backgrounds, their history, their involvement with the API, their professional standing, their capacity and ability to work on your board on your behalf, and then make prudent decisions,” Zissler said to members.

“You will get to choose three of these 10 candidates, and I commend all 10 to you. All 10 have various skills, backgrounds, histories; and I think it’s important that you understand those, and then make your choice, and then make sure your voice is heard.”

Significant organisational and governance structure changes were announced by the API during 2015, and a new constitution given the green light at an Extraordinary General Meeting later in the year.

The new constitution embedded the transition to new directors over time, and promoted the notion of two independent directors, with the latter coming into effect in January this year.

Voting is open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday, 18th May 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

Australian Property Journal