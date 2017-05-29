API CEO starts tour on RICS

THE Australian Property Institute (API) CEO Mike Zissler has kicked started a national tour to update members about upcoming changes, including a new relationship with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).
In 2015, API Members voted for change. Since then, the changes within the API have been wide ranging whilst being delivered in a considered and efficient manner.
In 2017, members are voting in the first national election for the API’s Board of Directors and on further changes to the API Constitution.
Amongst the changes, Zissler said over the past two years the API has been working closely with RICS on the importance of internationalised standards.
Zissler also revealed the API and RICS have signed a service level agreement that there will be one Capped Liability Scheme in Australia, which will be the APIV.
He said over the next few months, the API will allow RICS members to join the APIV scheme.
Zissler expects API members will have plenty of questions, so he has announced a road trip to visit each capital city to talk to members about the changes and answer all the questions.
Event details
Click on your preferred location below to register:
Sydney
Tuesday 30 May 2017 at 9:00am
Hobart
Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 1:00pm
Melbourne
Thursday 1 June 2017 at 8:30am
Perth
Tuesday 6 June 2017 at 12:00pm
Canberra
Wednesday 7 June 2017 at 3:00pm
Brisbane
Thursday 8 June 2017 at 12:00pm
Darwin
Thursday 27 July 2017 (further details to follow at a later date)
Members can also visit https://www.api.org.au/api-ceo-on-the-road
Australian Property Journal