NB-napier-blakeley-Property-Review-Banner-728x
AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY INSTITUTE VIDEO

API CEO starts tour on RICS

May 29, 2017
by Nelson Yap
15,856 Views
2 min read
Photo: Ted McDonnell
Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

THE Australian Property Institute (API) CEO Mike Zissler has kicked started a national tour to update members about upcoming changes, including a new relationship with the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

In 2015, API Members voted for change. Since then, the changes within the API have been wide ranging whilst being delivered in a considered and efficient manner.

In 2017, members are voting in the first national election for the API’s Board of Directors and on further changes to the API Constitution.

Amongst the changes, Zissler said over the past two years the API has been working closely with RICS on the importance of internationalised standards.

Zissler also revealed the API and RICS have signed a service level agreement that there will be one Capped Liability Scheme in Australia, which will be the APIV.

He said over the next few months, the API will allow RICS members to join the APIV scheme.

Zissler expects API members will have plenty of questions, so he has announced a road trip to visit each capital city to talk to members about the changes and answer all the questions.

Event details

Click on your preferred location below to register:

Sydney
Tuesday 30 May 2017 at 9:00am

Hobart
Wednesday 31 May 2017 at 1:00pm

Melbourne
Thursday 1 June 2017 at 8:30am

Perth
Tuesday 6 June 2017 at 12:00pm

Canberra
Wednesday 7 June 2017 at 3:00pm

Brisbane
Thursday 8 June 2017 at 12:00pm

Darwin
Thursday 27 July 2017 (further details to follow at a later date)

Members can also visit https://www.api.org.au/api-ceo-on-the-road

Australian Property Journal

You may also like to read

Meet your candidate Bart Mead

May 8, 2017
by Nelson Yap
3 min read

Print PDF  JLL’s mortgage services managing director Bart Mead is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian....

Meet your candidate Jason Field

May 8, 2017
by Nelson Yap
4 min read

Print PDF NATIONAL Property Valuers managing director Jason Field is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian....

Meet your candidate Tyrone Hodge

May 8, 2017
by Nelson Yap
5 min read

Print PDF JLL’s head of institutional & middle markets and regional director Tyrone Hodge is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the....

Meet your candidate Stuart Rowan

May 8, 2017
by Nelson Yap
3 min read

Print PDF DIAMOND Property Consultancy managing director Stuart Rowan is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian....