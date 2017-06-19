NB-napier-blakeley-Property-Review-Banner-728x
AUSTRALIAN PROPERTY INSTITUTE

API awards open for nomination

June 19, 2017
by Nelson Yap
THE Australian Property Institute will be holding its first National Excellence in Property Awards later this year, and nominations are closing soon.

The Awards recognise innovation and outstanding achievement across the entire property industry with individuals, group and sector projects. A judging panel of distinguished industry leaders is brought together to critically assess all entries in their individual categories.

API CEO Mike Zissler said the National Awards would bring together the previous state and territory awards into a consistent offering that would recognise the best of the best across Australia.

The Awards available in 2017 are:

  • Property Industry Award
  • Property Development Award
  • Local Government Property Award
  • Heritage Property Award
  • Environmental Development Award
  • Young Achiever of the Year

Past API Young Achiever of the Year Teresa Maguire reflects on winning the Award.

Entries into the API National Excellence in Property Awards close on Friday 23 June 2017.

Tickets to the Gala Dinner awards ceremony on the Gold Coast later this year will go on sale in July.

