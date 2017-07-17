Meet your candidate Anne-Maree Moussa

COMMONWEALTH Bank real estate finance, institutional banking & markets, director Anne-Maree Moussa is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Moussa to find out why she is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Moussa said she wants to work towards broadening the API membership.

Moussa said she strongly believes that the API should be the home for all property professionals because a career in the industry is not set for life and evolves over time.

“I started my career with seven years in valuations before moving into real estate finance in the last few years with the CBA.

“Look at the CBA, we have around 55,000 employees and many of my colleagues work with property but they are bankers so they don’t belong to a property organisation.

“There is a gap in the market and they API can reach out to these professionals.

“I want to enhance and grow the membership, broaden the base. We need to clearly set goals and how we can achieve it, within a realistic timeframe,” Moussa said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come on board with the Australian Property Institute?

I am a passionate property professional and my interest in the API stems from my passion to build and maintain a strong foundation for the future of the property profession, ensuring the API is home to all property professionals. It’s vital for the API to broaden the expertise, knowledge and diversity of its membership base to remain relevant.

I feel strongly about the API making innovative steps to be regarded as a market leader, preserving and increasing the value of the property profession, and of its members well into the future.

I understand the importance of the Board’s role in setting the strategic direction of the API, and I am aware of stakeholder expectations and want to ensure the API develops and supports all of our members through a number of avenues including education, training and development opportunities, setting and maintaining professional standards and promoting the API brand.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

I have been working at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, within the Institutional Banking & Markets Real Estate Finance team, for the past seven years. I am responsible for managing a portfolio of large institutional real estate clients covering the execution and management of structured finance transactions. My experience includes a deep understanding of financial, corporate and risk analysis including credit rating criteria and cash flow analytics.

My strengths are my analytical skills, industry knowledge, day to day interaction with clients, and financial and risk management proficiency. This mix of skills are key to understanding the fundamental drivers of financial performance, as well as how to best provide efficient transactions for our real estate clients and the Bank. My background in physical asset due diligence coupled with exposure in the full range of corporate, finance and legal documentation gives me a strong and balanced approach to real estate and finance.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

In my current role, I undertake an assessment of corporate governance structures involving a review of the role of the Board, Investment Committee and Management for a range of counterparties. This is necessary to understand our clients’ corporate structures, roles, responsibilities and governance frameworks when assessing transactions. In addition, we are required to ensure transactions meet the policies, standards, procedures, compliance and risk management systems of the Bank’s robust governance framework.

As we know, strong governance frameworks are required to maintain a high degree of public trust which includes integrity and transparency. I understand the importance of maintaining this and I would bring these same disciplines to ensure the API is the most trusted industry participant and brand.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

My strong influencing and negotiation skills have culminated in presentations to various senior panels, forums and business events in support of key transactions, market outlook and portfolio management decisions. I enjoy a strong understanding of enterprise risk management frameworks incorporating strategic, financial and operational risk components.

My current role requires me to ensure a strong alignment between our day to day business activities and the long-term strategic view of our Real Estate Group. This requires balancing the interests and views of a number of interested parties to ensure the business and key value drivers are well understood. I would apply this same engagement level and strategic approach if I were to be elected to the API Board.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

With my drive, passion and commitment, I feel I have many positive attributes I could bring to the API if elected as a member of the Board. This includes strong interpersonal, communication, leadership and collaboration skills.

I am committed to making positive steps to ensure the API is recognised as a trusted industry leader on behalf of our members, while ensuring the API remains relevant and sustainable over the long term for all property professionals.

Online voting is now open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday 27 July 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

Australian Property Journal