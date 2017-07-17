Meet your candidate Charles Spanjer

MALUKA Property Group director Charles Spanjer is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Spanjer to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Spanjer said the API has made the right move in adopting a national framework and is in a better position to start delivering to members as well become a stronger and respective voice in the industry.

“Like it or not, there are a lot disruptions in our industry. But these challenges can be described as opportunities,”

Spanjer said the API should also maintain the highest standards, by seeking to provide assistance, training and education to property professionals.

“As someone who is both an agent and a valuer, it is my view that the API should be the home for non agency property professionals,” Spanjer said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come onboard with the Australian Property Institute?

As the premier body representing non-agency property professionals, the Australian Property Institute plays a pivotal role in the careers and businesses of its members. The API has undergone significant restructuring over the past two years and my interest in seeking election to the board is to ensure that the benefits flowing from the new structure are delivered in full to the members. At the same time, I recognise that the API needs to enhance its focus on raising the profile of the vital role its members play in the wider economy. My interest in seeking election to the board is not only to ensure that the API remains a well run member orientated organisation, but that it grows its profile and influence, in a considered and strategic manner for the benefit of its members.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

In addition to being a valuer and real estate agent with more than 20 years experience in the delivery of large scale property developments and the management of complex joint ventures, I hold tertiary qualifications in economics, finance and business administration. At present I am a member of the API’s finance, audit and risk committee and have a good understanding of the Institute’s finances. In addition to my experience in successfully managing ‘other people’s money’, I also operate my own businesses both within and outside the property sector.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

I have been a member of the API board since 2014 and I am also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. My formal qualifications in property and finance; experience in structuring and managing complex joint ventures, together with my background as an executive and non-executive director, place me in a strong position to contribute to the governance of the API.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

As a member of the board since 2014, I have been closely involved in strategically planning and over-sighting the implementation of some of the biggest structural changes in the history of the Institute. In contributing to the successful re-structuring of the API, I have drawn on my senior management experience in range of public and private sector organisations located in diverse parts of the nation, including Western Australia, Tasmania and Victoria. This ‘hands-on’ executive experience taught me, when acting as a non-executive director of the Institute, to carefully consider the needs of all our members regardless of where they are located. It is vital that members of the API board have the mind-set , skills and experience to competently serve the needs of the wider national membership.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

The challenges of rapidly evolving technologies and ongoing significant changes in the worldwide economy demand that the API adopts an outward looking culture that engages in an active and considered manner with key stakeholders to ensure that the needs of our members and the contribution they are making to a more prosperous and innovative Australia are properly recognised and respected. If members are seeking a board member who is fiscally prudent, a strong proponent of robust corporate governance and who believes that the future of the API is in its own hands; members should consider supporting me.

Online voting is now open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday 27 July 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

