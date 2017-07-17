Meet your candidate Michael Anello

VALUECORP CEO Michael Anello is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Anello to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Anello said after being a member for over 30 years, he thought the election gave him an opportunity to give back to the API, which “has been so good to me,”

Anello said the API needs to attract, encourage and mentor younger property professionals to become involved with the institute.

“I was a young member once and when I joined, the API was a stepping stone to the rest of my career.

“Younger members, they are going to replace us when we retire. We need to encourage them to be more involved with the institute.

“It is every important that we take the changes implemented in 2014 and move forward. The API needs to become the leading representative body for the property industry,” he said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come on board with the Australian Property Institute?

My long professional involvement with API over 30 years has resulted in my wanting to contribute to the ongoing cultural changes that have been implemented since 2014, and to offer my experience and knowledge to complete the transition. These include the change to becoming a transparent organisation with a change of the board with independence and commercial consideration.

Providing appropriate platforms for our younger valuers by education and training to enable strong development of skills in a wide diverse range of property related fields.

Ongoing recognition of the APIs profile as the leading body for property professionals.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

I have been responsible, as CEO for 25 years, for the ongoing and continuing successful management of a large Valuation practice. I have comprehensive knowledge of management and financial control of business at all levels. I am, also, Chair of a Sydney Body Corporate with similar demands although on a smaller scale.

I have good understanding of a range of a company’s financial responsibilities including employment, taxation, efficiency and profitability.

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

In management a major part of my role is about governance ensuring the business has appropriate processes in place to make and implement decisions. As a practising valuer, decisions are made based on well researched evidence and the processes required to arrive at a result considered with confidence.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

I plan to work closely with the Board and various committees in achieving our goals, proactive input based on long term Industry experience and knowledge of our member’s needs and their expectations for the future.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

I believe we need to develop and grow our involvement with our stakeholders, and show and effect leadership to our industry. For our incoming graduates, we need to increase our relevance as well as educate our members to the rapidly advancing tide of change, especially in the area of technology. We need to adapt if we are going to survive into the future.

I have a strong interest in driving the institute to new levels and see success for the changes that are being, and have been implemented.

Online voting is now open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday 27 July 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

Australian Property Journal