Meet your candidate Stuart Rowan

DIAMOND Property Consultancy managing director Stuart Rowan is one of the candidates seeking to be elected to the board of the Australian Property Institute (API).

Australian Property Journal spoke to Rowan to find out why he is seeking to be elected to the API board.

Rowan said he wants to lift the profile of the API to become the dominant industry representative in Australia.

“The API is where the knowledge base is and our role as valuers is more important that we think.

“The role of valuers is critical to the economy, governments are reliant on our determinations to raise taxes such as capital gains, land and stamp duty,”

Rowan said the API is heading in the right direction following the structure implemented two years ago, and he would like to see more diversity in the API.

“I want to continue moving forward – looking at we are now, where we are going and how we get there.

“I would like to see more women become involved with the API because they can play an important role in shaping the future of the institute,” Rowan said.

Questions & Answers

What is your interest to come onboard with the Australian Property Institute?

Shape the future by making the API the dominant player in the property industry.

What financial experience or expertise do you bring to the API?

Understanding financial accounts

profit and loss

balance sheets

cash flows

Experience and part qualification as an accountant working for a firm of public accountants.

45 years as a valuer in private practice

What governance experience do you bring to the API?

Understanding of organisational structure and how the various checks and balances can input on the operation of the institute. To ensure particularly that the API complies with laws of association.

What strategic planning experience do you bring to the API?

Where are we going in the next 10 – 20 years given emerging technologies impact on the valuation profession. In our case we positioned ourselves as a boutique independent valuation practice with a high level of service and where we were able to obtain freedom of movement.

In general, what can you bring to the API and why should members elect you?

45 years of broad valuation experience

Unique perspective of market cycles

Also a strategic mindset and strong sense of governance, a significant network, a appreciation of the need to mentor and develop young professional valuers and an appreciation of gender diversity.

Online voting is now open and will close at 11:59PM AEST on Thursday 27 July 2017. Members are encouraged to register and vote at https://www.api.org.au/2017-agm-and-voting-for-api-directors

