Napier & Blakeley continues to expand in Western Australia

AS we enter our 33rd year in business our long association with Western Australian property and development continues, dating back to the foundations of N&B in 1985.

Following the formal opening of a Perth office by Graham Rigby two years ago, we are now pleased to welcome Andy Brunn to the WA team. Andy, who brings over 14 years of top tier international quantity surveying experience, moved to Perth from the United Arab Emirates 5 years ago.

During the last 5 years he has developed an excellent understanding of the local Perth market based upon his experience in a broad cross section of projects in the region.

Starting his career in the UK in 2003, Andy’s journey to date has seen him working on some of the most prestigious projects in the world whilst delivering exceptional results for his clients.

His experience crosses multiple sectors including corporate real estate, fund monitoring, commercial, retail, aviation, health, government/civil, education and hospitality, where he has been focused on delivering high quality pre and post contract services to developers, end users, financial institutions and contractors/sub-contractors on projects ranging from $500,000 to multiple $billions.

His specialties include cost planning/estimating, value management, financial reporting, payment claims, project management, claims and dispute resolution and procurement.

Andy’s results driven approach along with relationship development ensures that the best possible results are delivered to both client and project outcomes.

We continue to provide a variety of services including:

Asset acquisition & disposal due diligence

Property depreciation allowances

Capital expenditure planning & management

Fire insurance reinstatement costs

Project and development monitoring

Asset efficiency modelling & management

Construction cost planning & management

Retrofitting planning & management

End of lease condition and make good assessments

For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence

Property Development Due Diligence

Quantity Surveying

Capital Expenditure Forecasting

Make Good Reporting

Energy Management

Development Monitoring

Property Tax Depreciation

