GENERAL PROPERTY

Napier & Blakeley continues to expand in Western Australia

July 18, 2017
by Nelson Yap
15,879 Views
3 min read
AS we enter our 33rd year in business our long association with Western Australian property and development continues, dating back to the foundations of N&B in 1985.

Following the formal opening of a Perth office by Graham Rigby two years ago, we are now pleased to welcome Andy Brunn to the WA team. Andy, who brings over 14 years of top tier international quantity surveying experience, moved to Perth from the United Arab Emirates 5 years ago.

During the last 5 years he has developed an excellent understanding of the local Perth market based upon his experience in a broad cross section of projects in the region.

Starting his career in the UK in 2003, Andy’s journey to date has seen him working on some of the most prestigious projects in the world whilst delivering exceptional results for his clients.

His experience crosses multiple sectors including corporate real estate, fund monitoring, commercial, retail, aviation, health, government/civil, education and hospitality, where he has been focused on delivering high quality pre and post contract services to developers, end users, financial institutions and contractors/sub-contractors on projects ranging from $500,000 to multiple $billions.

His specialties include cost planning/estimating, value management, financial reporting, payment claims, project management, claims and dispute resolution and procurement.

Andy’s results driven approach along with relationship development ensures that the best possible results are delivered to both client and project outcomes.

We continue to provide a variety of services including:

Asset acquisition & disposal due diligence

Property depreciation allowances

Capital expenditure planning & management

Fire insurance reinstatement costs

Project and development monitoring

Asset efficiency modelling & management

Construction cost planning & management

Retrofitting planning & management

End of lease condition and make good assessments

Should you require any of our services in Western Australia, Graham and Andy can be contacted directly on:

PERTH
Graham Rigby
08 9489 4895
0419 847 998
grigby@napierblakeley.com

PERTH
Andy Brunn
08 9489 4895
0418 337 225
abrunn@napierblakeley.com

For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:

Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence

Property Development Due Diligence

Quantity Surveying

Capital Expenditure Forecasting

Make Good Reporting

Energy Management

Development Monitoring

Property Tax Depreciation

Please contact any of the people below for more information or assistance:

SYDNEY
Alastair Walker
Managing Director
02 9299 1899
0419 503 289
awalker@napierblakeley.com

MELBOURNE
Craig Smith
Director
03 9915 6300
0407 371 664
csmith@napierblakeley.com

BRISBANE
Paul Mazoletti
National Director
07 3221 8255
0408 749 202
pmazoletti@napierblakeley.com

SINGAPORE
Peter Mitchell
Chairman
+65 6550 9642
+65 9670 9435
pmitchell@napierblakeley.com

Sponsored content

Australian Property Journal

