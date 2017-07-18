Napier & Blakeley continues to expand in Western Australia

AS we enter our 33rd year in business our long association with Western Australian property and development continues, dating back to the foundations of N&B in 1985.
Following the formal opening of a Perth office by Graham Rigby two years ago, we are now pleased to welcome Andy Brunn to the WA team. Andy, who brings over 14 years of top tier international quantity surveying experience, moved to Perth from the United Arab Emirates 5 years ago.
During the last 5 years he has developed an excellent understanding of the local Perth market based upon his experience in a broad cross section of projects in the region.
Starting his career in the UK in 2003, Andy’s journey to date has seen him working on some of the most prestigious projects in the world whilst delivering exceptional results for his clients.
His experience crosses multiple sectors including corporate real estate, fund monitoring, commercial, retail, aviation, health, government/civil, education and hospitality, where he has been focused on delivering high quality pre and post contract services to developers, end users, financial institutions and contractors/sub-contractors on projects ranging from $500,000 to multiple $billions.
His specialties include cost planning/estimating, value management, financial reporting, payment claims, project management, claims and dispute resolution and procurement.
Andy’s results driven approach along with relationship development ensures that the best possible results are delivered to both client and project outcomes.
We continue to provide a variety of services including:
Asset acquisition & disposal due diligence
Property depreciation allowances
Capital expenditure planning & management
Fire insurance reinstatement costs
Project and development monitoring
Asset efficiency modelling & management
Construction cost planning & management
Retrofitting planning & management
End of lease condition and make good assessments
Should you require any of our services in Western Australia, Graham and Andy can be contacted directly on:
PERTH
Graham Rigby
08 9489 4895
0419 847 998
grigby@napierblakeley.com
PERTH
Andy Brunn
08 9489 4895
0418 337 225
abrunn@napierblakeley.com
For 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley have been providing the following services to the property industry:
Property Acquisition & Disposal Technical Due Diligence
Property Development Due Diligence
Quantity Surveying
Capital Expenditure Forecasting
Make Good Reporting
Energy Management
Development Monitoring
Property Tax Depreciation
Please contact any of the people below for more information or assistance:
SYDNEY
Alastair Walker
Managing Director
02 9299 1899
0419 503 289
awalker@napierblakeley.com
MELBOURNE
Craig Smith
Director
03 9915 6300
0407 371 664
csmith@napierblakeley.com
BRISBANE
Paul Mazoletti
National Director
07 3221 8255
0408 749 202
pmazoletti@napierblakeley.com
SINGAPORE
Peter Mitchell
Chairman
+65 6550 9642
+65 9670 9435
pmitchell@napierblakeley.com
