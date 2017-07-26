Sector spotlight – hotel property

FOR 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley has provided expertise to the hotel property sector throughout Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, South Pacific and beyond.
Our services include:
- Acquisition and divestment technical due diligence
- Capital and maintenance expenditure reserves
- Energy efficiency assessments
- Building improvement and repositioning assessments
- Capital allowances / tax depreciation
- Asset registers
- Quantity surveying
- Project management
- Project monitoring
Travel for business, events and holidays provides for a broad and diverse market for hotel and leisure operators who aim to attract and retain customers through the service and facilities they provide.
Property plays a significant role in facilitating this service and in meeting business objectives including reduced vacancy and increased RevPAR (revenue per available room). Whether a property development or acquisition meets the level of service required, is vital to the operational success – and return on investment.
