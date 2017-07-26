Sector spotlight – hotel property

FOR 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley has provided expertise to the hotel property sector throughout Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, South Pacific and beyond.

Our services include:

Acquisition and divestment technical due diligence

Capital and maintenance expenditure reserves

Energy efficiency assessments

Building improvement and repositioning assessments

Capital allowances / tax depreciation

Asset registers

Quantity surveying

Project management

Project monitoring

Travel for business, events and holidays provides for a broad and diverse market for hotel and leisure operators who aim to attract and retain customers through the service and facilities they provide.

Property plays a significant role in facilitating this service and in meeting business objectives including reduced vacancy and increased RevPAR (revenue per available room). Whether a property development or acquisition meets the level of service required, is vital to the operational success – and return on investment.

Sponsored content