GENERAL PROPERTY

Sector spotlight – hotel property

July 26, 2017
by Nelson Yap
1 min read
FOR 32 years and counting Napier & Blakeley has provided expertise to the hotel property sector throughout Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia, South Pacific and beyond.

Our services include:

  • Acquisition and divestment technical due diligence
  • Capital and maintenance expenditure reserves
  • Energy efficiency assessments
  • Building improvement and repositioning assessments
  • Capital allowances / tax depreciation
  • Asset registers
  • Quantity surveying
  • Project management
  • Project monitoring

Travel for business, events and holidays provides for a broad and diverse market for hotel and leisure operators who aim to attract and retain customers through the service and facilities they provide.

Property plays a significant role in facilitating this service and in meeting business objectives including reduced vacancy and increased RevPAR (revenue per available room). Whether a property development or acquisition meets the level of service required, is vital to the operational success – and return on investment.

