CUSHMAN & Wakefield has scored a major recruitment coup, with the appointment of highly respected property professional, Tony Crabb.

Crabb has been appointed director of research in the Melbourne office and will work closely with the national research team focusing on the office, retail and industrial property sectors.

He will also support the Melbourne agency team’s client engagement and business development activities.

Crabb joins Cushman & Wakefield after 11 years with Savills as the head of research. He currently advises the Federal Treasury Department and the Reserve Bank of Australia’s business liaison unit. Crabb is also the Chair of the Advisory Board for Deakin University’s Property course.

He was also formerly part of the senior management team at ISPT driving the strategic direction of the company’s $6 billion property portfolio, and directly responsible for managing a $100 million listed property fund. Prior to that, Tony spent 10 years in a range of funds management, institutional stockbroking and equities analyst roles for leading financial institutions including Barclays and Colonial.

“We are excited to have secured a one of the Australian market’s most well regarded researchers, and welcome Tony to the team,” Cushman & Wakefield national head of research Dominic Brown said.

“Tony’s deep experience generating unique insights into the most important strategic issues and market developments will support the Cushman & Wakefield team to continue our strategy of being ’thought leaders’ of the industry, for our clients,” he added.

“Cushman & Wakefield’s Melbourne agency business continues to go from strength-to-strength, and it’s a coup for our team, and our clients, to have one of the industry’s most pre-eminent commentators now on board,” Victorian managing director Dominic Long said.

“Over a short period, we have seen the Melbourne transaction pipeline build substantially, as well as substantially growing the agency team from 10 to 42 since the beginning of this year.

“A dedicated market specialist in Melbourne will assist us to add value for clients as they develop their commercial strategies, and continue to support Cushman & Wakefield as build a leading agency business in Melbourne,” Long said.

