Triguboff headlines API’s Kiparra Day in Sydney

LEGENDARY Australian developer Harry Triguboff will unveil the secrets to his career as one of Australia’s most successful developers at the Australian Property Institute’s annual Kiparra Day in Sydney next month.

The head of Meriton, Triguboff will be interviewed by former journalist Robert Harley at the Hilton Hotel.

Other speakers include Westpac’s chief economist Bill Evans and Colliers International head of research Anneke Thompson dissecting the Commercial Property Market as well as Michelle Ciesielski, Head of Residential Research, Knight Frank Australia looking at Australia’s upmarket residential market.

There will be a number of panels including one looking at Australia’s Affordable (or unaffordable) Housing Market and another analysing Australia’s Student Accommodation market.

Chief executive of City of Parramatta Council Greg Dyer and Prof Graeme Newell, Professor, Western Sydney University will look at whether Parramatta is On-track to become Sydney’s Dual CBD.

Australian Property Journal