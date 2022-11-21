Clearance rates claw back above 60pc

NATIONAL clearance rates hit 60.0% this week, while the number of properties sold at auction dipped from last weekend

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,857 auctions listed, up from the previous weeks 1,762, with 1,222 auctions taking place down from 1,524 the week before.

At 60.0%, the national clearance rate was up from the previous week’s 56.6%, with 733 properties selling at auction compared to 863 in the week prior, with 193 properties withdrawn, up from 199.

Again while the clearance rate was up for the week it was down from 67.1% in the same week last year.

The total value sold for the week was $594.1 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,140,000 and units at $785,000.

The total value was down on last week’s $528.9 million, with the auction median for houses improving from $1,165,000 and for units from $775,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down from $721.7 million, the house auction median at $1,205,000 and the unit auction median at $785,000.

In Sydney the clearance rate was up from 55.0% to 69.0%, with 420 reported auctions, 91 withdrawals and 290 properties selling.

This was for a total value sold of $286.5 million, or an auction median of $1,750,000 for houses and $1,032,500 for units.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was down from 58.9% to 57.5%, with 645 reported auctions, 77 withdrawals and 371 properties selling.

This was for a total value sold of $258.2 million, or an auction median of $987,500 for houses and $683,000 for units.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was just above the national average at 61%, with 56 auctions reported, five withdrawals and 34 properties sold, for $24,590,000 in total sales and a median of $900,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate was well below the national average at 31%, with 36 auctions reported, five withdrawals and 11 sold, for just $6,184,500 in value and the median not reported.

Finally, Canberra had a clearance rate of 42%, with 65 auctions reported, 15 withdrawals and 27 properties sold for a total value of $18,627,250 and a median of $1,055,000.