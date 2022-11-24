Cooling urban heat delivers significant cost and health benefits

THE reduction of urban heat by two degrees in Norwest proves a liveable urban environment can be achieved, a partnered study by Mulpha and the University of NSW Built Environment School has found.

The Norwest precinct has been monitored for two years as part of a project to determine how the area performs in the face of a changing climate.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Sydney are expected to climb in the future across all four seasons and the 15 environmental sensors situated across the Norwest precinct was designed to reflect a difference in year-on-year temperature.

Lowering the Urban Heat Island Effect by two degrees will deliver significant cost savings and health benefits to the businesses, residents and visitors to Norwest.

Urban Heat islands are created through a lack of vegetation. When vegetation is replaced by the likes of asphalt and concrete for roads, buildings and other infrastructure necessary for population growth, temperatures rise with these surfaces absorbing and re-radiating the sun.

Scientia lecturer at UNSW Built Environment, Dr Negin Nazarian emphasises how dangerous the urban heat island effect is to society.

“Heatwaves are becoming more frequent and severe, which has serious consequences for public health, liveability and functionality of urban environments. Heatwaves in Australia kill more people than any other natural disaster.

“With the increased rate of urban development, city and precinct scale climate is dramatically changed, resulting in additional warmth brought about by the urban heat island effect.

“It is paramount that we understand and closely monitor not only the climatic factors, but also the urban design characteristics that impact human health and well-being in the face of such heat events, and further promote smart city strategies to address this.”

UNSW and Mulpha are already moving to engage with people in Norwest and improve conditions. UNSW has has conducted thermal image mapping of Norwest using a drone and produced an online interactive map showing micro-climate variability at Norwest. Mulpha has adopt

Mulpha have conjured up an urban heat response to minimise heat build-up in the Norwest developments – they’ve also implemented a zero-carbon development, Norwest Quarter.

A Norwest urban cooling guide has been sent out for any developers and design teams to be across the effects and causes of urban overheating.

Tim Spencer, head of developments at Mulpha says they’re well-equipped to tackle this issue head-on and try to make a difference to the effects of a changing climate.

“The design considerations adopted at an early-stage in any development will have a major impact on the climate variability and liveability in urban environments such as Norwest.”

“We are excited to be collaborating with some of the leading thinkers and bright young minds of UNSW to really understand the Norwest micro-climate and how we can influence it with good planning and design.

“A more liveable urban environment is also a better business and living environment that can deliver energy cost savings and ensure Norwest is a place where people enjoy being and giving their best, as well as being a great place to live and work in all respects.

“Only through collaboration are we going to be able to realise a liveable precinct, so by sharing this knowledge we hope other developers and even home owners will take steps to assist in lowering the urban heat in Norwest,” Spencer said.