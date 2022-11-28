Consumers begin to cut back on retail spending

AUSTRALIAN retail sales fell for the first time this year in the month of October as inflation and growing interest rates began to bite.

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) show a 0.2% month-on-month drop in retail sales in October to just over $35 billion.

The figure is still 12.5% higher than the same time last year, as Sydney and Melbourne were emerging out of extended lockdowns.

“The October fall in retail turnover ends a run of nine straight monthly rises and suggests increased cost of living pressures including interest rate rises have started to weigh on consumer spending,” said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

Inflation has surged to a high 7.3% and is tipped to reach at least 8% during the quarter. In a bid to slow down the increase, the Reserve Bank of Australia has issued seven consecutive interest rises, with the official rate jumping from 0.1% in April to 2.85% currently. Another hike is expected on Tuesday next week, broadly tipped to by a 0.25% uplift.

ABS data showed turnover fell in all industries in October except for food retailing, which rose 0.4% to more than $13.65 billion with a boost from flood-related spending in parts of Australia and continued high food prices.

Department stores took the biggest hit, down 2.4% to $1.87 billion, followed by clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, down 0.6% to $2.975 billion. It was the second consecutive fall for department stores, while clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing was down after a 2.0% rise in September.

Household goods retailing fell for the second consecutive month, down 0.5% to $6.037 billion, for its fifth fall in the last seven months.

Cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services recorded its first fall since January, down 0.4% to $5.11 billion, and other retailing fell 0.2%.

Dorber said elevated post-lockdown demand and price increases had boosted sales throughout the year in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services.

“A slowdown in growth in recent months, capped off by the fall in October, shows trading conditions continued to normalise.”

Overall falls were recorded in most states and territories. The Northern Territory had the largest fall, down 1.8%, followed by Tasmania (-1.7%), the Australian Capital Territory (-1.4%), and Queensland (-0.4%), with NSW and Victoria both seeing dips of 0.1%.

Queensland and NSW had recorded the largest falls in dollar terms, while turnover in South Australia and Western Australia was relatively unchanged.