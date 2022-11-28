Subscribe now

My account

Photo: Note Viriyarat (Copyright Australian Property Journal)
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Tenancy law reforms helped growth of private rental housing

By
Share
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TENANCY law reforms in NSW and Victoria have had little impact on whether or not landlords choose to invest in private rental housing, in fact the reforms have accommodated, even facilitated, the long-term growth of the sector.

According to a new report by AHURI, changes to tenancy laws in Australia’s most populous two cities hasn’t made significant waves in landlords’ rental investment decisions, when looking at reform interventions and surveying investors.

When looking at NSW’s Residential Tenancies Act 2010, no evidence was found of any impact on the number of properties entering the private rental sector, with fewer exiting than expected.

While 2015 Victorian Fairer Safer Housing review, only a slight decline properties entering the rental market was found after the review commenced, but there was no effect on the number of properties leaving the sector.

In line with this, most investors surveyed said tenancy law was an important consideration when they invested, but was rarely a major factor when selling.

“Overall, we found that Australian residential tenancies law reform has accommodated, even facilitated, the long-term growth of the private rental sector, rather than causing disinvestment,” said Chris Martin, research lead author and senior research fellow in the City Futures Research Centre at UNSW Sydney.

With only 14% of investor responding that tenancy laws were “very important” when deciding to sell, compared to 50% who said they sold their properties because it was a good time to realise capital gains.

47% also responded that they sold because they wanted money for another investment, with 36% citing insufficient rental income.

“The sector is dominated by small-holding landlords who frequently transfer properties into and out of private rental according to their individual circumstances and the wider housing market conditions,” added Martin.

“The reality is the Australian private rental sector is built for both investing and disinvesting, and that’s what landlords do.”

The research also revealed that within five years of entering the private rental market, a good portion leave.

With 32% of properties in the rental market in 2000 no longer in the sector five years later and 44% no longer there after a decade.

While in Melbourne, after five years 49.3% of properties have left the sector and 58% after 10 years.

Moreover, of the properties entering the private rental sector after 2015, 54.7% in Sydney had exited after five years and 54.7% in Melbourne.

“As properties churn through the rental sector, renters get churned out of their housing. This is a basic problem for people trying to make a home in rental housing,” said Martin.

“Around Australia, states’ and territories’ renting laws accommodate the dynamic nature of private rental investment. Landlords can access the sector easily because there are no licensing or training requirements. And they can exit easily because tenancies can be readily terminated.”

Martin noted that despite many variations in rental laws between jurisdictions, there is practically zero nation co-ordinations of law reform processes, leaving room for divergences and for issues to go unchecked.

“Based on the findings of our report, we argue it is time for jurisdictions across Australia to pursue a new national agenda for residential tenancies law reform. Some high-priority actions should include making tenancies more legally secure, clarifying landlords’ obligations regarding defective premises, and investigating contemporary rent regulation regimes to moderate increases in market rents,” concluded Martin.

Share
Related posts
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Older low income Aussies prefer shared equity home ownership model

By
OLDER low-income Australians are looking for a range of alternative housing models, rather than the…
Read more
Share
COMMUNITY & SOCIAL HOUSING

Housing crisis for women and children fleeing family violence

By
ONLY 3% of the tens of thousands of women and children that have fled family and domestic violence…
Read more
Share
SUSTAINABILITY

Cooling urban heat delivers significant cost and health benefits

By
THE reduction of urban heat by two degrees in Norwest proves a liveable urban environment can be…
Read more
Share

RBA governor apologises to Aussies over rate hikes AXA backs social and affordable build-to-rent housing El Questro returned to Traditional Owners FIRST HOME BUYERS FEELING COST OF LIVING PRESSURE Australia’s most affordable inner suburb for under $1m Talking property WITH Benjamin Martin-Henry LA DOLCE VITA, ITALIAN TOWN OFFERING 30K EUROS TO MOVE THERE GURNER AND MARRIOTT BRING ST REGIS TO THE GOLD COAST