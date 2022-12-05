AJC design chosen for Chatswood project

AJC Architects has won a design competition for Truslan Group and Changfa Group’s Chatswood mixed-use project on Sydney’s north shore.

Located on Anderson Street on the northern end of the Chatswood CBD, around 10km out from the Sydney CBD, AJC’s “high-rise houses” concept will see the site become a new neighbourhood hub, with a pocket park, retail spaces and with a through-site link to Chatswood Station.

The project will see two sites with pre-existing low-rise apartment buildings combined, with the slender stepped tower marking the transition from the commercial district into residential.

“We are proud to have won this project through the competitive Design Excellence process. The client’s aspiration to do something exceptional here and focus on great design gave us the freedom to be bold and experimental” says AJC director, Brian Mariotti.

The development will feature 86 residences across 24 levels with a commercial podium comprising flexible tenancy spaces.

The residences will include a mix of formats, with around 30% including three- or four-bedroom layouts targeting downsizers and multi-generational families.

Landscaping will be headed up by TCL, with the pocket park connecting the area’s leafy streetscape into the site, in addition to a communal terrace and upper roof residents terrace.

Further resident amenities will comprise a gym, work from home hub, BBQ and outdoor recreation spaces.

Kelly Green, studio lead at AJC Architects, added that the project will achieve high sustainable design outcomes, targeting a 5 Star Green Star performance.

“We wanted to create a place that local residents could also enjoy so the pocket park was a key move that benefits the building residents, locals and the environment with space for large canopy trees to grow and contribute to the leafy north shore character,” said Green.

A planning application for the Chatswood development is due to be submitted early in the new year.

Last month, Tian An Australia Limited has entered a joint venture partnership with residential property development company LFD Chatswood to deliver another mixed-use project at the nearby 5-9 Gordon Avenue.