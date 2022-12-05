Subscribe now

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Lacklustre auction season, no Spring in activity

By
THE national clearance rate was up again this week after capital cities saw their busiest auction week since mid-June, after 2022 skipped over the typical spring selling surge.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,997 auctions listed, up from the previous weeks 1,912, with 1,384 auctions taking place down from 1,651 the week before.

At 60.8%, the national clearance rate was up from the previous week’s 57.2%, with 842 properties selling at auction down from 944 in the week prior, with 245 properties withdrawn, basically unchanged from 244.

While the clearance rate was again down from 62.7% in the same week last year, where 3,009 properties were listed, 2,832 auction reported and 1,777 sold.

The total value sold for the week was $698.8 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,190,000 and units at $772,500.

The total value was down on last week’s $790.2 million, with the auction median for houses also down from $1,250,000 and for units from $808,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $2596.1 million, the house auction median at $1,380,000 and the unit auction median up marginally from $800,000.

While going by CoreLogic’s data there were a combined 2,506 homes put to auction this week, for the nation’s busiest since mid-June’s 2,528 auctions.

Eliza Owen, head of research at CoreLogic, noted that this result highlights the subdued state of listings in the 2022 spring selling season.

New listings in the three months to November totalled 118,734, down from 121,859 in the three months to August.

While in the decade prior to the onset of the pandemic there has been an average up lift of 21% in new listings across the country between winter and spring, this year spring saw listed properties fall for the first time in at least 12 years.

In Sydney the clearance rate was up from 58.9% to 60.1%, with 454 reported auctions, 128 withdrawals and 273 properties selling.

This was for a reduced total value sold of $264.1 million, or an auction median of $1,620,000 for houses and $1,000,000 for units.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was up from 57.1% to 61.9%, with 738 reported auctions, 93 withdrawals and 457 properties selling.

This was for an improved total value sold of $354.1 million, or an auction median of $1,096,000 for houses and $640,000 for units.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate sank below the national average at 57%, with 93 auctions reported, nine withdrawals and 53 properties sold, for a tempered $36,491,500 in total sales and a median of $845,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate was down and well below the national average at 50%, with 42 auctions reported, six withdrawals and 21 sold, for $19,460,000 in value and a median of $1,440,000.

Finally, Canberra saw a much improved clearance rate of  64%, with 77 auctions reported, nine withdrawals and 49 properties sold for a total value more than doubled from last week’s provisional result at $34,123,000 and a median of $997,500.

City Location Value Sold
Most expensive
Sydney 47 St Thomas St, Bronte NSW 2024, 5 br House, PPD Real Estate $5,860,000
Melbourne 104 Mont Albert Rd, Canterbury VIC 3126, 4 br House, Fellowship Kew $4,300,000
Adelaide 44A Torrens St, College Park SA 5069, 3 br House, Harris Real Estate – Copper Coast R $2,035,000
Brisbane 68 Angliss St, Wilston QLD 4051, 5 br House, RW Wilston $4,200,000
Canberra 2 Wickham Cr, Red Hill ACT 2603, 4 br House, Blackshaw Manuka $5,800,000
Most affordable
Sydney 38/280 Merrylands Rd, Merrylands NSW 2160, 2 br Unit, RW Parramatta/Oatlands/Northmead $510,000
Melbourne 303/103 Grange Rd, Glen Huntly VIC 3163, 1 br Unit, Woodards Carnegie $378,000
Adelaide 42 Shepley Cr, Burton SA 5110, 3 br House, HAR Sergeant Property $440,000
Brisbane 44-48 Bayes Rd, Logan Reserve QLD 4133, 5 br House, Century21 M1 $440,000
Canberra 2/110 Davenport St, Dickson ACT 2602, 1 br Unit, LJH Belconnen $360,000

 

