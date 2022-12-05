Perrottet unlocking sites to deliver 70k new dwellings

THE Perrottet government will rezone 10 locations in a bid to unlock an extra 70,000 new home sites across the state by 2024.

The $73.5 million Rezoning Pathways program will see the rezoning take place mostly in western Sydney as part of this year’s state budget’s $2.8 billion housing package, which was criticised at the time for not addressing the issue of supply directly enough. The announcement of the program follows the Perrottet government announcing the fast-tracking of three planning proposals in the Macarthur region that would unlock around 19,000 new homes.

Locations for the Rezoning Pathways program include Broadmeadow, Newcastle; Camellia-Rosehill; Explorer Street, Eveleigh; Macquarie Park stage one; Orchard Hills; Parramatta North’s University and Northern sites; and Riverstone East stage three.

The government will also be responsible for assessing planning proposals that could pave the way for new housing in Appin, Gilead, and North Appin.

“Working with councils, rezoning is one important lever that we are pulling to get the ball rolling on more housing supply across our state,” said NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said.

“We are throwing everything at getting more houses built so more people get keys in doors and can realise their dream of owning a home.”

House prices in Sydney have surged by nearly 110% over the past 20 years and are the most expensive in the country, according to the REIA, and apartments, units and townhouse prices have jumped by 44.3% in that time, creating affordability issues for potential buyers. Meanwhile, the national rental crisis is also being felt in the city.

A previous forecast from the NSW planning department forecast between 143,400 to 161,300 new homes could be built from 2021-22 to 2025-26. Under the new program, the NSW government will assess select state or regionally significant planning proposals, or lead the rezoning work from start to finish, with all land to be rezoned by 2024.

“We’re creating a pipeline for tens of thousands more homes, giving more people in NSW the opportunity to put a roof over their heads,” said Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts.

“This is all about accelerating the rezoning of key housing areas to make more land development-ready for new homes.”

The program includes a pilot process for proponents proposing more than 1,000 homes in metropolitan areas or over 300 in regional areas that could be assessed by the NSW government.

“We want projects that can make a difference to our housing supply quickly, which is why we are seeking nominations for proposals that are well advanced with a planning proposal able to be submitted within two months.”

The Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) NSW welcome the proposal.

”UDIA has consistently called for an urban development Program to ensure the proper oversight of planning and infrastructure delivery and to ensure that agency integration occurs at both the State and local level. We look forward to working with government to implement these much-needed actions to support the unlocking of the 70,000 homes,” said Steve Mann, CEO, UDIA NSW.

UDIA’s 2021 Building Blocks report identified nine critical enabling infrastructure projects in Greater Western Sydney at a cost close to $500 million to support up to 70,000 dwellings. Mann said that while three of these projects have received funding, there are still up to 40,000 dwellings without critical enabling infrastructure such as water, wastewater, and transport that are urgently needed to get the lots to market.

“UDIA NSW calls on the government to work with industry to resolve these infrastructure growth blockages by providing a constant supply of infrastructure funding to support growth and holding key utility agencies accountable to the precinct planning outcomes.”