SUSTAINABILITY

Lendlease help drive sustainability with EV

By
LENDLEASE is responding to the growing uptake of electric cars by delivering charging stations nationwide across key retail and office precincts.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will be available at 16 of its assets including Barangaroo and Darling Square in Sydney and Melbourne Quarter in Victoria, as well as shopping centres including Macarthur Square and Erina Fair in New South Wales, Sunshine Plaza in Queensland and Lakeside Joondalup in Western Australia.

About 80 charging stations in total will be installed across the assets over the coming months.

Office tenants and retail visitors with electric vehicles will be able to schedule charging sessions, control power output, access charging session records and adjust solar self-consumption levels through the initiative.

The charging stations will be supplied by EV technology company Everty.

“Customer demand for EV vehicles is on the rise and this initiative will future-proof our commercial and retail assets to ensure we have the appropriate electric car charging infrastructure, with the ability to adapt the technology as required,” said Vanessa Orth, managing director, investment management Lendlease Australia

Lendlease is aiming to achieve absolute zero carbon by 2040.

