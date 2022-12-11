2023 will see multi-speed market emerge

2022 will be remembered as a year that saw a massive property boom fall into a housing downturn, according to Domain.

Domain’s End of Year Wrap highlights the dramatic market shift from 2021’s all-time high for housing demand with prices peaking before shifting to the fastest quarterly price decline on record.

“The past two years have been fascinating to watch in real estate. After soaring price growth in 2021, it was inevitable that we would see an adjustment phase of the property cycle in 2022,” said Nicola Powell, chief of research and economics at Domain.

“This is a reminder that home owners or prospective buyers need to maintain an overall perspective.”

Before the downturn hit, house prices hit record peaks across Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart and the combined capital cities.

From their March 2022 price peak, combined capital city house prices have fallen 4.9% or around $53,000.

After tremendous growth in 2021, this price cycle is still sitting 27% or around $218,000 up on the mid-2020 trough.

Similarly, the combined regional house prices have fallen 1.3% from their peak, though are still up 30.3% from the pandemic trough.

Sydney has seen the greatest downturn at 8.3%, while sitting 28.6% up from the 2020 trough.

Darwin follows with a 8.1% downturn, while up 29.8% on the trough, Melbourne is down 6.0% but up 16.7% from the trough, Canberra’s downturn is also at 6.0% while up 41.2% on the trough.

While Brisbane’s downturn is at 4.3%, Hobart’s at 3.3%, Perth’s at 1.5% and Adelaide still yet to see a downturn.

Brisbane’s prices compared to the pandemic trough are up 36.1%, Hobart’s up 47.2%, Perth 21.9% and Adelaide up 46.9%.

Despite being padded by historic increases during the peaks of the COVID-19 pandemic, house prices are still falling as interest rates saw their fastest increases since the early 1990s.

At the same time, while the pandemic saw short term increases to affordability, the rental market has since overcompensated and has shifted from tight to crisis territory, with Australia’s vacancy rate in November remaining at its lowest point on record at 0.8%.

Pressure on rental housing stock and on affordability is only set to worsen as tourism and overseas migration continues to return.

2022 also sentiments rocked by significant rate hikes, at levels never experienced by many borrowers and potential buyers. With this week seeing the eighth consecutive increase, up 25 basis points from 2.85% to 3.10%, meaning rates are now at the highest level in 10 years.

The cumulative increase in mortgage repayments to date is at 3%, which for a $500,000 home loan principal represents a $893 approximate increase from May to December.

For a $750,000 loan that’s up approximately $1,337, up 1,783 for a $1 million loan and up $3,838 for a $2 million loan.

For 2023, Domain forecasts the market will follow the patterns of the last 30 years and see a shorter and less severe downturn, when compared to the length of an upswing.

“History tells us that in the last 30 years the duration and steepness of an upswing are longer and greater than a downturn, supporting the idea that it’s not timing the market, it’s the time spent in the market that counts,” added Powell.

2023 should also see a more varied, multi-speed market where some areas prove more resilient to falls than others.

“Overall, entry-priced houses and units will hold firmer, particularly in our most expensive capital cities. This will be driven by the affordability barriers of purchasing, first-home incentives and deteriorating borrowing capacity steering demand to more affordable options,” read the wrap.

This is forecast to see the price gap between houses and units tighten from record levels developed in boom times.

While interest rate rises will be a major factor in determining the length and severity of the down turn, other factors such as tax settings, population and income growth, and new housing supply will also shape the market.