Garda completes Mackay divestment

GARDA Property Group has completed the sale of its industrial property in Mackay for $35.5 million.

A month after announcing the sale of 69 Diesel Drive to a wholly owned subsidiary of Centuria Capital Group, at a 9.4% or $3.7 million discount to the property’s June 2022 book value of $39.2 million, Garda has successfully disposed of the asset.

Garda acquired the 2013-built 3.01-hectare property in 2016, which boasts 13,843sqm of NLA, a WALE of 6.5 years and is currently fully leased to long term tenant Blackwoods, a subsidiary of the ASX-listed Wesfarmers.

Sold with a future expansion upside, the modern purpose-built warehouse and distribution facility features a Ground floor retail showroom open for public trade and comprising air-conditioning, sprinklers, polished concrete floors, automatic doors and plasterboard lined.

This in addition to two levels of corporate style air-conditioned office facilities including reception and amenities.

While the Distribution warehouse component comprising high clearance warehousing of dado construction, with an internal clearance of 11-13 metres, 12 metres of all weather canopy coverage to each side of the warehouse elevation, 18 on-grade high clearance roller shutter doors, translucent sheeting offering good natural lighting and additional LED lighting and a dangerous goods facility.

The facility serves as the main industrial and distribution centre for Mackay, sitting around 8km out from the CBD and boasting excellent transport connections including to the Mackay Airport, Mackay freight terminal and the Bruce Highway.

Simon Beirne, from Colliers acted as the exclusive agent in the transaction.

The net sale proceeds are set to be applied to the group’s debt facilities, reducing its drawn debt to around $235 million.