AND FINALLY

Cushman makes major recruitment coup

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has nabbed Tony Iuliano, Australia’s leading industrial and logistics agent as the new international director – head of industrial and logistics ANZ.

Iuliano, the former head of capital markets, industrial and logistics at JLL, will be joined by Adrian Rowse, who will be national director – industrial and logistics, capital markets, ANZ.

Both will at this stage be based in the Sydney head office as the business looks to further expand its capital markets and industrial and logistics capability across Australia, New Zealand, and the wider Asia Pacific region.

With 25 years’ experience in the property industry, Iuliano has executed some of the largest industrial transactions ever seen in the Australian market, including the $3.8 billion sale of the Milestone portfolio to ESR and GIC last year. He represents a range of private investors, syndicates, corporates and institutional clients across Australia and internationally.

Rowse has over 20 years’ experience in the property industry across multiple states, and will focus on investment grade and portfolio divestment across Australia.

Simon Fenn, Cushman & Wakefield’s managing director ANZ, said Iuliano and Rowse have been appointed to cast a wider net across the industrial and logistics capital markets sector.

“Our national commercial agency teams will also greatly benefit from Tony and Adrian’s unrivalled track record, alongside their longstanding relationships with clients”.

Iuliano said it was an honour to join an energetic commercial real estate powerhouse and is looking forward to tapping into the Cushman & Wakefield global network.

“With over 400 offices in over 60 countries, there is real scope to harness these international and local relationships and provide an even stronger service offering in the capital markets and industrial and logistics space,” he said.

