GPT takes over retail trust

GPT has commenced management of the $2.6 billion AMP Capital Retail Trust (ACRT) direct real estate mandate, owned by Cbus Property and UniSuper, and which will be renamed Australian Core Retail Trust.

ACRT owns the entirety of Pacific Fair Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast and 50% of Macquarie Centre in Sydney. The assets were acquired across a blockbuster $2.2 billion deal in October last year and follow-up $759 million deal last December.

GPT commenced property management of Pacific Fair Shopping Centre earlier this month.

ACRT was recently recognised as the regional sector leader, Oceania retail, in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) assessment.