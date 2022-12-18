Cushman promote capital markets star performers

Cushman & Wakefield has made two senior leadership promotions in its Asia Pacific investor services and capital markets teams.

James Young has been appointed as head of investor services, APAC and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), in an expansion of the role he is currently holding in EMEA, commencing January 2023.

Young will support the firm’s major clients with their investment strategy across multiple regions, fostering strategic relationships, focusing on business development and monitoring capital flows to create value for clients across regions.

“The EMEA and Asia Pacific regions share many characteristics, comprising established destinations for global capital alongside less mature real estate markets. Having always had a global outlook, I’m excited to expand my role to help support our clients in navigating local market nuances as they seek to allocate capital and maximise returns,” said Young.

“We are currently experiencing a challenging economic environment across the globe, but that will inevitably lead to opportunities for our clients. We want to position ourselves to help investors re-examine their assets, diversify their options and prepare for the rebound,”

Young has worked at Cushman & Wakefield for 32 years, having held numerous leadership roles in EMEA and will now sit on both the EMEA and APAC Executive Committees.

Meanwhile, Gordon Marsden has been promoted to head of capital markets, APAC, leading growth in the capital markets business across the region, effective immediately.

Relocating to Singapore from Hong Kong, Marsden will lead the firm’s capital markets strategy with regional clients and institutional investors, working with the brokerage teams across the Asia Pacific.

“Asia Pacific offers a diverse landscape for investment opportunities, from the developed markets of Japan, Singapore, and Australia to the high-potential emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia,” said Marsden.

“Having sat alongside the market-leading Greater China business for the past 15 years, abundant opportunity will return to that market, and we will be well placed to capture it. I am excited to be taking up the helm of the Asia Pacific Capital Markets business at this important juncture where there is a huge pool of capital targeting the region and investors are seeking investment advice and options as they prepare to ride the waves of recovery in the years ahead.”

Marsden has worked at Cushman & Wakefield since 2007 and boasts more than 15 years of real estate experience in APAC.

“These senior leadership appointments further strengthen our investor services platform across Asia Pacific and reflect the ongoing and rapid growth of our brokerage, valuations and project management businesses across the region,” said Matthew Bouw, CEO at Cushman & Wakefield, APAC.

“As clients increasingly take a global and more diversified approach to their investment strategy, they look to firms like Cushman & Wakefield that can provide a full suite of investor services locally, regionally, and globally, via a global network of experienced and talented people such as James and Gordon.”