Hang ten for Chuan Hup and Siera Property

SINGAPOREAN Chuan Hup Holdings joint venture partner Siera Property Group has been given the green light for its apartment project in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Exhale at 8 Enderley Avenue, in the Northcliffe Precinct of Surfers Paradise, is set to comprise a 25-storey development comprising 54 apartments, with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom residents.

The apartments, now approved by the City of Gold Coast, will feature panoramic views of the ocean, city and river and will be complemented by the extensive residence amenities.

The BDA Architecture and FORM Landscape Architects-designed project, will see amenities spread across two podium levels and will include a resort-style swimming pool with day beds and private pool deck looking over the pacific ocean.

This in addition to private dining options including a bbq and alfresco area with outdoor booths and a private dining space featuring multiple function areas and access to a communal theatre and games room.

With a private gym, yoga space and a sauna and private spa amongst subtropical gardens also included.

Previously referred to as Enderley, the 964sqm development site sits just 60 metres from the Surfers Paradise beachfront and was created by amalgamating eight apartment sites via off-market acquisitions over a six month period.

8 Enderley Avenue also boasts a park side position, bordering Gaven Place Park and sits along the light rail corridor, placed just 120 metres out from Northcliffe Station.