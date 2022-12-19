Auction end year with a fizzle

AFTER the busiest auction week since late May, auction activity is winding down for the year ahead of the fast approaching holiday season.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 2,571 auctions listed, down from the previous weeks 2,054 with 1,083 auctions taking place down from 1,861 the week before.

At 57.3%, the national clearance rate was up from the previous week’s 54.4%, with 621 properties selling at auction down from 1,012 in the week prior, with 225 properties withdrawn, down from 276.

The clearance rate was down slightly from 57.7% in the same week last year, where 2,922 properties were listed, 2,789 auctions reported and 1,608 sold.

The total value sold for the week was $481.1 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,072,000 and units at $653,500.

The total value was down on last week’s $800.1 million, with the auction median for houses also down from $1,102,750 and for units from $735,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $1985.2 million, the house auction median at $1,200,000 and the unit auction median at $756,000.

According to CoreLogic’s data, this week’s auction activity was down 15.1% on the week prior, with less than half the number of auctions held compared to the same week last year when the combined capitals saw the busiest auction week since the group commenced its records.

In Sydney the clearance rate was down marginally from 56.3% to 56.1%, with 346 reported auctions, 106 withdrawals and 194 properties selling.

This was for a reduced total value sold of $185.8 million, or an auction median of $1,375,000 for houses and $867,500 for units.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was up from 54.5% to 58.7%, with 799 reported auctions, 101 withdrawals and 357 properties selling.

This was for a lower total value sold of $247.0 million, or an auction median of $1,072,000 for houses and $653,500 for units.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was still far above the national average at 72%, with 50 auctions reported, five withdrawals and 36 properties sold, for $24,747,000 in total sales and a median of $826,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate was down again and still well below the national average at 40%, with 45 auctions reported, six withdrawals and 18 sold, for $10,171,500 in value and a median of $962,500.

Finally, Canberra saw a clearance rate of 51%, with just 37 auctions reported, seven withdrawals and 19 properties sold for a total value at $13,420,500 and a median of $900,000.