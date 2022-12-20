Manly beachfront campus gets $107m makeover

A CHARITY has been given the green light for a $107 million development of its Sydney beachfront campus, realising plans first proposed nearly a decade ago.

Royal Far West, a charity for rural NSW children with health and developmental problems, will demolish part of the Manly campus opposite the beach, and build apartment blocks rising eight and five storeys. Red-brick buildings at the front of the former polio wards, hospital and school complex will be knocked down.

The bulk of the 58 units within the redevelopment will be offered to the public on 99-year leaseholds to help fund the nearly century-old not-for-profit’s ongoing operations.

It will also include a large public outdoor plaza, while heritage-listed Drummond House on Wentworth Street will be upgraded, and accommodate the charity’s visiting clients and children.

Plans for “RFW Neighbourhood” were initially mooted in 2013 and included a 165-room hotel, which were scrapped in favour of more units. The NSW government’s State North Planning Panel has now given the project the go-ahead. It follows a first phase of development that was approved in 2013 for the Centre for Country Kinds building that replaced an old medical centre, and opened in 2018.

A five-storey apartment block will front the complex, and an eight-storey building with five levels of apartments and three floors of commercial and retail space will be built behind it.

Currently, the building is being used on a temporary basis by flexible working space operator WOTSO, local publisher Manly Observer, and local businesses.

On either side of the site are two nine-level buildings; Sebel Hotel and Peninsula building.

Demolition and construction are expected to take two years.

Royal Far West confirmed to The Daily Telegraph that it would not sell any portion of the site.

The organisation was founded by Methodist minister Stanley Drummond in 1924 and “provides health and disability services and accommodation facilities to children and families living in rural and remote Australia”.

Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Anne, visited the Manley facilities on their 1970 tour of Australia.