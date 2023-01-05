Gamuda launches third project in Melbourne

MALAYSIAN property developer Gamuda Land is expanding its Australian pipeline with the acquisition of a St Kilda Road site in Melbourne, earmarked for a low-density project.

The 945sqm site at 95 St Kilda Road, St Kilda was formerly occupied by car rental provider Europcar, before being sold by Stonebridge Property Group, without existing development permits, to Gamuda Land for circa $10 million.

Gamuda Land has since lodged the site for town planning approval, with a vision of launching the developer’s third Melbourne project.

“As part of Gamuda Land’s commitment to bring 1,000 homes to the Australian market over the next five years, this St Kilda Rd site allows us to create a boutique offering for local downsizers. This project is set to be a differentiation from our projects in South Yarra and South Melbourne,” said Jarrod Tai, Australian general manager at Gamuda Land.

The developer announced its 1,000 home plan in July, looking to start with a mixed-use project on a former Dunlop site in Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend precinct. Gamuda Land bought the 2,600 sqm property at 272 Normanby Road late last year for $24 million,

The St Kilda project will see 78 high-end apartments delivered with initiatives of sustainable, biophilic and community-focused design.

BayleyWard have been appointed as project architect and are currently working on a development scheme with townplanners, Tract.

“The site’s bayside location, only minutes from the CBD via public transport and within a highly walkable precinct, was immediately attractive as it supports a sustainable lifestyle,” added Tai.

“The uninterrupted bay and city views that the site affords will make for a spectacular backdrop to the building.”

This project will follow the developer’s mandate to reinstate native biomass and carry out extensive tree-planting at all of its projects, having engaged with sustainability consultant, HIP V. HYPE.

“Our design process will consider opportunities to provide a climatically responsive and naturally ventilated building, including biophilic and innovative noise attenuation strategies that address the site’s location on St Kilda Rd,” said Tai.

The design includes facade elements including the exterior spine of the building referencing the red-brown sandstone of the St Kilda Beach, used by the Boon Wurrung people to sharpen their tools, in an effort to connect the site to the land.

Additionally, the development will include a 436sqm communal garden podium and a 181sqm rooftop garden, where future residents will be able to plant their own produce.

The development at 95 St Kilda Road is set to launch in mid-late 2023, with construction expected to commence from early 2024.