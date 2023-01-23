Drew Mitchell tackles career in commercial property

BURGESS Rawson is welcoming former Australian Rugby Union player and sports commentator, Drew Mitchell, as a sales executive at their Sydney office.

Following a career in the Rugby Union, Mitchell has more recently worked as a rugby commentator working at both Channel 9 and Stan Sport.

“Having spent my entire adult life in an outcome-based industry, I felt I was missing exactly that. Whilst I enjoy working in commentary for Channel 9 and Stan Sport and feel very privileged to be part of that team, it was the need for outcomes which lured me towards the commercial property industry and in particular, Burgess Rawson,” said Mitchell.

“It’s the setting of goals, it’s chasing the wins and learning from the losses, both of which are important for any future growth. Again, these are areas I have been missing since my rugby retirement and I am looking forward to adding value to the team.

Mitchell is known as the highest try scorer in World Cup history with a successful international career. Mitchell played for the Western Force the 2007 to 2009 Super 14 seasons, before playing from 2010 to 2013 for the New South Wales Waratahs prior to playing for RC Toulon.

“Drew is a highly accomplished individual who is results-driven, and we are looking forward to having him as part of our successful sales team,” said Ingrid Filmer, CEO at Burgess Rawson.

Burgess Rawson—alongside HTL Property—ended 2022 with the successful sale of the Yarra Valley’s historic Chateau Yering to ASX-listed Elanor Investor Group, bringing in just over $30 million for the 1854-built site of the first wine produced in Victoria.