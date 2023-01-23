Hotel buyers out of the blocks with busy January

THE hotel and pub sectors have had busy to start to 2023 with a couple of major properties changing hands inside the first weeks of January.

Blue Gum Lifestyle Village – an established residential land lease community for over 55s has been sold via a confidential ‘invitation only’ campaign. The 20 Brunt Road, Beaconsfield property has been earmarked for development potential with over 100 sites currently under use.

Blue Gum wasn’t the only Lifestyle Village for retirees with the Albury Lifestyle Village and Tourism Park moving into new hands via the same discreet selling campaign.

The Albury-Wodonga Park at 7 Catherine Crescent, Lavington is an established mixed-use property which also spans over 100 sites. With a mix of city and country in the Albury-Wodonga area and just a few hours outside of Melbourne, it’s become a desired location for retirees.

While both prices are confidential, industry experts suggested that Blue Gum was sold for circa $13m, while sources speculated the Albury Lifestyle Village and Tourism Park went for a price in the region of $10.5m.

HTL has also been busy in the pub market, landing the sale of the Commonwealth Hotel in Newcastle. The iconic pub moves into the capable hands of industry veterans Ashton Waugh and Ben Lawler. The trend of Sydney buyers purchasing Newcastle pubs continues after the $40m deal for Merewether’s Beaches Hotel.

“Newcastle, like other strong metro and sub-metro centres around Australia, represents a real magnet for investor interest in an asset class which has performed at a clear premium to most others over the past few years” HTL property national director, Dan Dragicevich said.

HTL also made a significant sale in Queensland this month with Charter Hall Group and ALH Group teaming up to purchase the Tandara Hotel in the Mackay region.

Queensland directors of HTL Property, Glenn Price and Brent McCarthy managed the sale process. The Tandara Hotel is located on a 5100sqm corner block with 31 tightly held Coastal QLD gaming machine authorities, 15 motel rooms, a drive through bottle shop, TAB, public bar, beer garden and bistro.