Housing market’s rapid decline begins to slow

SELLER concern in Australia is set to ease with the national property market’s rapid decline starting to slow.

Prices are continuing to decline for houses and units in Australia, however the pace of decline has slowed, outlining an improvement on the horizon.

Even with the rapid decline that the market experienced during the September quarter in particular, house prices are still higher than prior to the pandemic property boom.

Across the combined capitals, houses are 25.5% higher while unit prices are 5.1% higher than than when the pandemic hit.

Domain’s December 2022 quarterly report shows that Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra’s market decline eased its pace. Melbourne, Adelaide and Hobart on the other hand stabilised as they achieved minor growth.

Irrespective of the slight pull back in the last quarter, Sydney and Canberra still managed to record the steepest annual decline in house prices in their history.

The current house prices still cast a stark contrast away from the March 2022 peak with the combined capitals pitching $66,000 below in the December 2022 results for houses.

During the ongoing cost of living crisis, units began to outperform houses particularly in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Darwin.

Adelaide has flourished the most in this changing market recently, setting new record high house and unit prices while also representing stabilisation in their recent statistics, defying the market decline.

Dr Nicola Powell, Domain chief of research says the prices plummeted due to rate hikes.

“The spring selling season bore the brunt of interest rate shocks and sky-high inflation

levels. This is why the September quarter saw house prices fall at their fastest quarterly rate,” she said.

Powell adds that there’ll be another change to the market when interest rates inevitably fall.

“Now in the December quarter, the data suggests that the peak rate of the quarterly decline has passed as buyers have had time to adjust to the new norm of rising debt cost and reduced borrowing capacity. Based on calculations from Domain Home Loans, those with a $1 million mortgage are now paying almost $1,800 more on their loan than this time last year which has been a hard pill to swallow. While lingering weakness has persisted in the property market, the potential end of interest rates later this year will bring in more buyers and sellers, creating some green shoots for the months ahead. That doesn’t discount from an unsettled RBA environment and tight serviceability requirements which will take time for consumers to shake off.”