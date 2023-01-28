Knight Frank hires AMS leader

KNIGHT Frank has appointed Nick Mavropsi as its new head of asset management services (AMS) in South Australia, who returns to the business after a three-year hiatus.

Mavropsi worked for Knight Frank as national director of sustainability in AMS from 2014 to 2020, and spent three years as director, real estate management at Colliers following that. He has also worked for CBRE as regional director.

Knight Frank managing director South Australia Bobbette Scott said he will focus on leading the AMS team and developing existing client relationships and future business opportunities for AMS.

“Nick has more than 30 years’ experience in property management in senior leadership roles at a regional and national level, and we are delighted with his appointment.

Mavropsi said he was excited about returning to Knight Frank and leading growth in the business’s South Australian team, which has grown over the past 18 months.

“I am looking forward to further enhancing our service to clients and building on recent successes,” he said.