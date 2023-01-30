Sluggish start for residential auctions

WHILE auction activity is off to a slow start in 2023, clearance rates are picking up after trending lower over the last month of the year.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 442 auctions listed, after 189 the week before, with 229 auctions taking place up from 143.

At 60.3%, the national clearance rate was up from the previous week’s 50.3%, with 138 properties selling at auction up from 72 in the week prior, with 41 properties withdrawn, up from 11.

The clearance rate was down from 67.4% in the same week last year, where 818 properties were listed, 748 auctions reported and 504 sold.

The total value sold for the week was $124.1.4 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,0033,000 and units at $730,000.

The total value was up on last week’s $55.9 million, with the auction median for houses also up from $972,750 and units not reported.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down significantly from $591.4 million, the house auction median at $1,030,000 and the unit auction median at $712,000.

According to CoreLogic, while properties sold at auction this week were 39.5% lower than the same week last year, 2022 saw when auction activity pick up earlier than typically seen.

In Sydney the clearance rate was up from 61.1% to 64.4%, with 90 reported auctions, 16 withdrawals and 58 properties selling.

This was for an improved total value sold of $61.4 million, or an auction median of $1,171,000 for houses and $790,000 for units.

However, this was again well down from the same week last year, where 279 auctions were reported, with 178 properties selling for a total value of $277.9 million.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was up from 52.4% to 57.5%, with just 80 reported auctions, 15 withdrawals and 46 properties selling.

The total value sold of $40.4 million, or an auction median of $945,000 for houses and units not reported.

By comparison, the same week last year in Melbourne saw 215 auctions reported, with 139 sold for a total value of $127.6 million.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was at 59%, with 32 auctions reported, one withdrawn and 19 properties sold, for $12,349,000 in total sales and a median of $1,010,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate was well below the national average at 44%, with just 16 auctions reported, eight withdrawals and just seven sold, for $6,094,000 in value.

Finally, Canberra’s clearance rate was well above the national average at 73%, with 11 auctions reported, one withdrawn and 8 properties sold for a total value at $3,780,000.