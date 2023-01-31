Downturn continues but pace of decline slowing

HOUSE prices fell again in January, marking a new record for how much and how fast dwelling values have fallen since their peak, but the 1.0% monthly drop was the smallest since June and there are signs the downturn is slowing down.

CoreLogic’s national Home Value Index showed a slight improvement on the 1.1% decline recorded in December, and the reduction in the rate of decline was evident across most capital cities.

Adelaide (down 0.8%) and Perth (by 0.3%) were the outliers, with housing values have held firmer since interest rates began rising in May.

CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said although the housing downturn remains geographically broad-based there are signs some momentum has left the housing downturn. Quarterly trend data is “clearly pointing to a reduction in the pace of decline across most regions”, he said, however at -1.0% over the month and -3.2% over the rolling quarter, national housing values are still falling quite rapidly compared to previous downturns.

Every capital city posted a decline in dwelling values through the month, led by Hobart (-1.7%) and Brisbane (-1.4%), while the smallest drops were recorded in Perth (-0.3%) and Darwin (-0.1%).

Sydney’s median dwelling value dropped below $1 million for the first time since March 2021, after a 1.2% fall in January and of 1.4% in December.

Based on the monthly index, the national Index is down 8.9% since peaking in April last year, making this the largest and fastest decline in values since at least 1980 when CoreLogic’s records began. So far, Brisbane and Hobart, both down 10.8%, have registered the largest declines on record for those cities. Sydney home values are down 13.8% and not far from surpassing the 2017-19 drop of 14.9% to set a new decline record.

However, Index was up stunning 28.6% in the space of just 19 months, and every capital city and rest-of-state region is still recording home values above pre-pandemic levels, although Melbourne’s index would only need to fall a further 0.4% before equalling March 2020.

The premium end of the housing market has led both the recent upswing as well as the current downturn. The rolling quarterly rate of decline in the upper quartile values has improved from a recent low of -6.1% over the September quarter to -4.0% over the three months to January. The trend is most apparent in Sydney’s detached house market, in which quarterly declines eased from -7.7% in the three months to August, to -3.9% in the three months to January.

Lawless said the improvement could be reflective of more buyers taking advantage of larger price drops across the premium sector, where house values are down 17.4% since peaking in January last year.

Following a stronger upswing than their capital city counterparts, regional housing values continued to record a milder rate of decline in January – a trend seen through most of the downturn – and despite easing rates of internal migration and a partial erosion of the pre-pandemic affordability advantage. Regional housing values surged 41.6% higher through the upswing compared with a 25.5% rise in values across the capitals, while since peaking in June, the combined regionals index is down 7.4%, and capital city values are now 9.6% below their April peak.

Lawless said it seems regional housing markets have seen a structural shift in the underlying demand profile.

“With more Australians willing to base themselves outside of the capital cities and remote working remaining a viable option across some sectors of the labour force, it’s unlikely we’ll see a mass exodus from regional markets.”