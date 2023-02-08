Trio joins Knight Frank residential business

KNIGHT Frank has appointed three new agents to its residential division to grow its project sales business.

Nathan Berlyn, James Elliott and Frazer Cunnane have come onboard with Knight Frank as associate directors of residential project sales.

Berlyn and Cunnane will be based in Sydney, while Elliott will be based on the Gold Coast.

Berlyn joins Knight Frank with a decade of experience in residential sales, having worked for well-known residential property agencies and sold $80 million worth of property in the last 12 months alone in the Sutherland Shire and St George area, and has worked on developments including One Gordon in Brighton Le Sands and Casa Capri in Cronulla.

Elliott has 17 years’ experience in residential property across Queensland and New South Wales. He joins Knight Frank having run his own consultancy business and following time with other major real estate firms. He has sold in excess of $700 million in off-the-plan property including developments such as One30 Hyde Park in the Sydney CBD), The Monaco in Main Beach on the Gold Coast, and The Port of Airlie in the Whitsunday area.

Cunnane has more than 10 years’ experience in real estate, having worked for several agencies in the United Kingdom to date. He will move to Knight Frank’s Sydney office from Knight Frank’s London office, where he has worked for the past six years.

Knight Frank head of residential Erin van Tuil said she was excited to welcome the three new additions to Knight Frank Australia’s residential business.

“We are focused on growing our residential project sales service line and have achieved a strong start with several new projects launching over the past two months, including Maeve and Elmsdale Residences in Bowral and Casa Capri in Cronulla, where sales are progressing,” she said.

“We have a strong pipeline of new developments due to launch in the first quarter of 2023.

“It’s a very exciting time for our residential business as we set out to partner with our clients to offer an integrated and collaborative national team of experts focused on providing the best outcomes for each of our clients through our local expertise, global intelligence and our connectivity to well-established teams in key Asian hubs.

Berlyn said, “I look forward to partnering with current and new clients as well as leveraging our expertise to expand into new markets.”

Elliott said, “By joining Knight Frank, my developer clients have access to a global network of ultra-high-net-worth buyers otherwise inaccessible to local Australian agencies.

“The valuable advisory offering that Knight Frank provides across all real estate sectors is particularly advantageous when undertaking complex mixed-use developments.”

Cunnane said, “The opportunity to relocate to Sydney within the firm where I started my career, reconfirms the value of the true connectivity between our offices in the Knight Frank network and the opportunities it gives our people”.