New social housing development completed

BRISBANE has progressed on the Housing and Homelessness Action Plan with construction finishing on a social housing development in Windsor.

80 tenants are set to make the move into the Palaszczuk Government’s development next month.

The 42-unit development was supported with a $20.45 million investment from the government and built by BlueCHP.

This development is just a blip in what’s been a busy period since 2015 where the construction of over 5000 social homes have commenced.

The 500th development under the Housing and Homelessness Action Plan is underway in Kingaroy. South Burnett Regional Council have donated the land for Regional Housing Limited to build three social homes each consisting of a two-bedroom unit,

Housing minister Leeanne Enoch outlined the demand for social housing for Queenslanders at the moment.

“The Palaszczuk Government continues to back big investments in social housing, so I’m pleased to see another project ready for tenants on the social housing register to move in,” Enoch said.

“We are seeing the greatest demand in Queensland right now for smaller households requiring one or two-bedroom homes, which is why this development couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Whether it is regional Queensland or suburban Brisbane, we know there are people in need, and that is why we will continue to invest in projects that provide safe and secure housing,” the housing minister added.

BlueCHP have committed to a long-term contract to build the social housing in partnership with the Queensland Government.

“We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Queensland Government to deliver much needed social housing across Queensland. Windsor, and its Lutwyche sister project, delivered under the Queensland Housing Strategy 2017-2027 initiative, have collectively to date provided 80 new apartments for social housing residents.