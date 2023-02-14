RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Regional market losing gloss after pandemic

Patrick Staveley
By Patrick Staveley 28 Min Read

AUSTRALIA’S regional markets are starting to dwindle as investors turn their attention away from an interest that was strongly influenced by the COVID pandemic.

Softer market conditions and rate increases have ultimately changed the course for many investors after a couple years where the regional housing market was booming across the country. 

CoreLogic’s regional market update looks at 25 of the country’s largest, non-capital city regions and their performance over the last 12 months. According to the data, house prices have increased in 13 of those regions in the 12 months to January 2023, down from 21 over the 12 months to October 2022. This represents a huge change in just the space of 3 months.

There are still some regional areas that are burgeoning and remaining in the high-performing bracket such as South Australia’s South East region which reached an annual increase of 15.7%. 

The weakest performing region was the Richmond-Tweed region of NSW which witnessed a large drop after its values exploded and doubled during COVID. The region recorded the lowest annual growth rate (-18.6%), largest drop in sales volumes (-36.1%), longest days on market (71) and highest vendor discounts in the data (-8.3%).

“This was the region where values skyrocketed, with houses increasing more than 50% during COVID, taking the median house value to more than $1.1 million,” said CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen.

“Since then much has changed with borders reopening, outbound travel returning, workers returning to the office not to mention the overlay of nine rate rises. It’s been a swift and significant shift.”

Richmond-Tweed also tops the stats for lowest yearly growth, longest days on market and highest vendor discounts in units. Queensland cities have had the most success in the units market with Cairns recording the highest yearly growth and shortest days on market while Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday had the highest change in sales. Overall sales volumes for units only lifted in two of the 25 regional markets. 

Owen predicts that prices will continue on the downward trend as interest rates continue to grow. 

“This is a trend we can expect to see playing out at least until interest rates top out,” she said.

“With this in mind, sellers will need to be realistic about their pricing expectations, make sure they have a quality marketing campaign behind the property and be ready to expect some negotiation from buyers.

“Considering some of these regional values will have only moved through a peak in the cycle more recently, it’s likely there will be a lag between buyers and sellers, and it may take some time for vendors to adjust their expectations,” Owen added.

Regional Council Tables
Data to January 2023 (*data to November 2022)
State Council Region Property Type Number of sales (12m)* 12 month change in sales volumes*  Median Value 12 month change in home value index  Median days on market (3m) Median vendor discounting (3m)
NSW Albury (C) Houses 1,026 -23.1% $546,985 3.3% 44 -4.0%
NSW Armidale Regional (A) Houses 695 -15.5% $469,911 11.1% 47 -4.5%
NSW Ballina (A) Houses 485 -31.3% $957,261 -20.5% 73 -8.9%
NSW Ballina (A) Units 255 -34.4% $645,505 -17.8% 94 n.a
NSW Bathurst Regional (A) Houses 846 -31.7% $654,397 -2.5% 55 -4.1%
NSW Bathurst Regional (A) Units 109 -15.5% $434,019 14.4% n.a n.a
NSW Bega Valley (A) Houses 641 -31.0% $819,482 -0.5% 73 -5.9%
NSW Bega Valley (A) Units 224 -15.2% $484,843 3.9% 73 -2.8%
NSW Bellingen (A) Houses 177 -37.2% $835,117 -3.7% 111 -8.3%
NSW Berrigan (A) Houses 203 -32.8% $390,913 9.0% n.a n.a
NSW Bland (A) Houses 120 -9.8% $250,649 7.6% n.a n.a
NSW Blayney (A) Houses 140 -22.2% $528,696 2.0% n.a n.a
NSW Byron (A) Houses 437 -40.7% $1,472,534 -25.0% 77 -12.9%
NSW Byron (A) Units 144 -43.1% $1,089,128 -15.0% 70 n.a
NSW Cessnock (C) Houses 1,331 -32.3% $593,328 1.9% 41 -4.1%
NSW Cessnock (C) Units 143 -30.6% $411,675 12.2% n.a n.a
NSW Clarence Valley (A) Houses 999 -22.9% $568,847 7.3% 42 -4.2%
NSW Clarence Valley (A) Units 123 -34.9% $515,094 1.3% n.a n.a
NSW Coffs Harbour (C) Houses 975 -30.9% $834,923 1.0% 70 -6.4%
NSW Coffs Harbour (C) Units 375 -25.9% $527,591 -3.5% 53 -3.3%
NSW Coolamon (A) Houses 92 -16.4% $330,917 14.9% n.a n.a
NSW Cowra (A) Houses 273 -18.3% $370,728 6.0% 50 -6.5%
NSW Dungog (A) Houses 179 -18.6% $640,200 2.0% n.a n.a
NSW Edward River (A) Houses 209 -16.7% $310,894 7.5% n.a n.a
NSW Eurobodalla (A) Houses 870 -28.4% $853,706 0.2% 69 -6.8%
NSW Eurobodalla (A) Units 204 -32.0% $517,701 3.7% 85 -5.5%
NSW Federation (A) Houses 285 -10.1% $450,159 5.2% 43 n.a
NSW Forbes (A) Houses 167 -22.7% $374,958 8.6% n.a n.a
NSW Gilgandra (A) Houses 79 -22.5% $180,961 -2.6% n.a n.a
NSW Glen Innes Severn (A) Houses 247 -10.2% $311,167 16.9% n.a n.a
NSW Goulburn Mulwaree (A) Houses 670 -30.4% $580,722 -1.2% 43 -4.1%
NSW Goulburn Mulwaree (A) Units 52 -49.5% $363,055 -12.8% n.a n.a
NSW Greater Hume Shire (A) Houses 199 -23.5% $334,282 7.5% n.a n.a
NSW Griffith (C) Houses 323 -19.7% $482,167 8.3% 29 n.a
NSW Gundagai (A) Houses 230 -10.9% $341,955 8.2% n.a n.a
NSW Gunnedah (A) Houses 357 2.6% $360,507 9.6% 47 -1.4%
NSW Gwydir (A) Houses 148 14.7% $250,045 13.6% n.a n.a
NSW Hay (A) Houses 70 2.9% $204,269 16.5% n.a n.a
NSW Hilltops (A) Houses 405 -17.8% $391,923 8.8% 41 -4.4%
NSW Inverell (A) Houses 378 -18.5% $343,703 10.4% 43 n.a
NSW Junee (A) Houses 110 -17.3% $331,286 7.7% n.a n.a
NSW Kempsey (A) Houses 510 -29.0% $573,174 2.3% 55 -4.6%
NSW Kempsey (A) Units 53 -30.3% $437,232 -4.1% n.a n.a
NSW Kiama (A) Houses 321 -16.2% $1,445,999 -11.9% 52 -10.4%
NSW Kiama (A) Units 84 -36.8% $910,639 -5.0% n.a n.a
NSW Kyogle (A) Houses 195 -18.8% $462,459 -7.4% 91 n.a
NSW Lachlan (A) Houses 145 -9.9% $207,332 2.4% n.a n.a
NSW Lake Macquarie (C) Houses 3,259 -26.0% $803,033 -8.5% 42 -5.3%
NSW Lake Macquarie (C) Units 495 -41.7% $595,895 -1.5% 49 -3.9%
NSW Leeton (A) Houses 196 -15.5% $320,773 14.2% n.a n.a
NSW Lismore (C) Houses 574 -42.8% $541,028 -13.8% 78 -8.3%
NSW Lismore (C) Units 79 -31.3% $392,668 -2.2% n.a n.a
NSW Lithgow (C) Houses 440 -23.1% $486,970 2.7% 56 -5.3%
NSW Liverpool Plains (A) Houses 220 -9.5% $284,057 18.1% 50 -5.9%
NSW Lockhart (A) Houses 50 -35.9% $325,136 16.1% n.a n.a
NSW Maitland (C) Houses 1,660 -25.8% $707,027 -4.1% 43 -3.0%
NSW Maitland (C) Units 213 -4.9% $454,930 4.8% n.a n.a
NSW Mid-Coast (A) Houses 1,893 -33.5% $688,297 -1.3% 54 -4.4%
NSW Mid-Coast (A) Units 434 -31.8% $514,640 -2.7% 47 -4.8%
NSW Mid-Western Regional (A) Houses 618 -20.1% $678,415 1.4% 59 -3.7%
NSW Murray River (A) Houses 260 -15.6% $631,623 6.1% n.a n.a
NSW Murray River (A) Units 50 -9.1% $329,180 6.8% n.a n.a
NSW Muswellbrook (A) Houses 592 -1.7% $410,246 15.0% 40 -1.5%
NSW Muswellbrook (A) Units 88 -20.0% $270,198 7.7% n.a n.a
NSW Nambucca (A) Houses 345 -21.8% $671,919 1.2% 66 -5.2%
NSW Narrandera (A) Houses 140 -18.6% $268,272 13.5% n.a n.a
NSW Narromine (A) Houses 125 -20.4% $293,999 4.4% n.a n.a
NSW Newcastle (C) Houses 2,308 -19.7% $839,639 -9.7% 39 -5.3%
NSW Newcastle (C) Units 1,051 -35.2% $673,866 -0.2% 34 -3.5%
NSW Oberon (A) Houses 109 -24.3% $469,633 -4.2% n.a n.a
NSW Orange (C) Houses 766 -24.8% $664,931 -0.9% 52 -4.9%
NSW Orange (C) Units 75 -18.5% $452,458 3.0% n.a n.a
NSW Parkes (A) Houses 347 -19.3% $394,745 8.8% 43 -4.0%
NSW Port Macquarie-Hastings (A) Houses 1,450 -27.8% $831,467 -0.9% 56 -4.8%
NSW Port Macquarie-Hastings (A) Units 483 -25.7% $548,249 -6.5% 33 -3.5%
NSW Port Stephens (A) Houses 1,330 -21.7% $839,893 -4.6% 51 -4.4%
NSW Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional (A) Houses 892 -30.3% $895,490 0.3% 59 -4.7%
NSW Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional (A) Units 463 -17.9% $419,227 5.7% 53 -4.6%
NSW Richmond Valley (A) Houses 330 -33.5% $445,901 -11.9% 72 -5.2%
NSW Shellharbour (C) Houses 995 -31.8% $817,287 -11.3% 47 -5.2%
NSW Shellharbour (C) Units 281 -33.3% $618,493 -3.3% 49 n.a
NSW Shoalhaven (C) Houses 2,068 -36.1% $849,780 -10.1% 65 -6.0%
NSW Singleton (A) Houses 453 -30.8% $644,410 3.0% 44 -3.0%
NSW Singleton (A) Units 75 -19.4% $362,238 11.6% n.a n.a
NSW Snowy Monaro Regional (A) Houses 456 -13.3% $518,379 2.4% 37 -4.6%
NSW Snowy Monaro Regional (A) Units 105 -18.6% $657,256 -0.5% n.a n.a
NSW Snowy Valleys (A) Houses 257 -31.8% $355,063 9.4% 50 n.a
NSW Tamworth Regional (A) Houses 1,451 -18.2% $459,185 12.1% 35 -3.0%
NSW Temora (A) Houses 121 -6.9% $345,431 5.8% n.a n.a
NSW Tenterfield (A) Houses 173 -25.8% $377,823 12.8% n.a n.a
NSW Tweed (A) Houses 1,128 -35.4% $954,631 -15.9% 62 -8.2%
NSW Tweed (A) Units 937 -21.9% $659,327 -5.7% 49 -5.0%
NSW Upper Hunter Shire (A) Houses 334 -23.7% $436,413 11.1% 26 n.a
NSW Upper Lachlan Shire (A) Houses 160 -19.2% $556,341 0.6% n.a n.a
NSW Uralla (A) Houses 164 0.6% $484,601 15.2% n.a n.a
NSW Wagga Wagga (C) Houses 1,332 -22.0% $520,354 10.5% 34 -3.2%
NSW Wagga Wagga (C) Units 142 -15.5% $334,048 25.2% n.a n.a
NSW Walcha (A) Houses 34 -43.3% $361,222 12.9% n.a n.a
NSW Warrumbungle Shire (A) Houses 215 -19.5% $226,050 5.1% n.a n.a
NSW Wentworth (A) Houses 136 -1.4% $362,674 9.3% n.a n.a
NSW Western Plains Regional (A) Houses 1,082 -19.3% $455,974 1.7% 39 -3.6%
NSW Wingecarribee (A) Houses 1,053 -35.6% $1,177,839 -8.9% 56 -8.0%
NSW Wingecarribee (A) Units 100 -51.7% $753,458 -8.2% n.a n.a
NSW Wollongong (C) Houses 2,132 -23.6% $942,610 -13.3% 41 -5.0%
NSW Wollongong (C) Units 1,187 -37.8% $684,751 -2.9% 44 -4.9%
NSW Yass Valley (A) Houses 279 -22.1% $899,197 4.4% 51 n.a
NT Alice Springs (T) Houses 278 -20.8% $497,386 3.3% 63 -3.1%
NT Alice Springs (T) Units 160 -7.0% $301,774 0.2% 48 n.a
NT Barkly (R) Houses 40 42.9% $255,277 -0.8% n.a n.a
NT Katherine (T) Houses 124 -0.8% $401,199 3.8% n.a n.a
NT Unincorporated NT Units 21 31.3% $426,909 4.3% n.a n.a
QLD Balonne (S) Houses 102 34.2% $216,300 3.2% n.a n.a
QLD Bundaberg (R) Houses 2,508 -22.2% $457,072 10.3% 42 -3.8%
QLD Burdekin (S) Houses 325 -10.5% $230,636 6.4% 109 -6.2%
QLD Burdekin (S) Units 44 15.8% $184,687 -6.1% n.a n.a
QLD Cairns (R) Houses 3,088 -17.6% $549,913 2.1% 28 -4.0%
QLD Cairns (R) Units 2,155 -7.2% $316,277 14.8% 32 -3.3%
QLD Cassowary Coast (R) Houses 778 -6.9% $298,189 -0.4% 64 -10.8%
QLD Cassowary Coast (R) Units 126 17.8% $238,216 9.4% n.a n.a
QLD Central Highlands (R) (Qld) Houses 662 19.9% $248,034 2.0% 47 -3.3%
QLD Central Highlands (R) (Qld) Units 86 22.9% $176,511 -15.4% n.a n.a
QLD Charters Towers (R) Houses 270 -12.9% $246,070 8.0% 71 n.a
QLD Douglas (S) Units 449 -11.4% $469,887 31.2% 29 n.a
QLD Fraser Coast (R) Houses 2,880 -25.1% $547,369 4.0% 49 -3.3%
QLD Fraser Coast (R) Units 396 -35.2% $405,662 6.8% 45 n.a
QLD Gladstone (R) Houses 1,854 3.6% $403,165 1.3% 62 -4.2%
QLD Gold Coast (C) Houses 9,403 -23.8% $970,098 -4.8% 41 -4.6%
QLD Gold Coast (C) Units 8,846 -24.9% $641,239 2.9% 37 -3.3%
QLD Goondiwindi (R) Houses 183 -8.0% $333,831 0.1% n.a n.a
QLD Gympie (R) Houses 1,340 -23.5% $565,673 1.3% 48 -5.4%
QLD Gympie (R) Units 110 -35.7% $439,899 14.8% n.a n.a
QLD Hinchinbrook (S) Houses 245 -5.8% $223,898 7.3% n.a n.a
QLD Isaac (R) Houses 359 12.5% $229,428 7.3% 96 -9.1%
QLD Livingstone (S) Houses 970 -23.0% $628,420 11.5% 35 -4.3%
QLD Mackay (R) Houses 2,901 -3.4% $432,999 -0.3% 35 -3.6%
QLD Maranoa (R) Houses 281 3.3% $271,229 0.2% 90 n.a
QLD Mareeba (S) Houses 362 -20.6% $446,440 3.8% 33 n.a
QLD Noosa (S) Houses 1,041 -32.2% $1,304,684 -10.9% 58 -10.0%
QLD North Burnett (R) Houses 300 -6.8% $221,219 12.0% 57 n.a
QLD Rockhampton (R) Houses 2,578 13.0% $360,962 5.7% 31 -5.3%
QLD South Burnett (R) Houses 932 -25.7% $349,988 16.5% 46 -4.5%
QLD Southern Downs (R) Houses 888 -27.0% $392,411 14.5% 55 -4.3%
QLD Sunshine Coast (R) Houses 5,771 -25.4% $937,993 -7.9% 45 -5.0%
QLD Sunshine Coast (R) Units 2,470 -29.5% $667,683 -2.0% 43 -4.3%
QLD Tablelands (R) Houses 576 -23.4% $441,783 5.3% 57 -4.0%
QLD Tablelands (R) Units 50 4.2% $309,668 19.2% n.a n.a
QLD Toowoomba (R) Houses 3,693 -12.7% $533,895 8.0% 27 -3.5%
QLD Toowoomba (R) Units 727 -10.4% $347,710 14.1% 40 -2.2%
QLD Townsville (C) Houses 5,003 12.1% $393,210 1.4% 32 -4.3%
QLD Townsville (C) Units 1,238 10.5% $266,676 -2.7% 59 -4.0%
QLD Western Downs (R) Houses 938 13.6% $261,655 6.3% 39 -2.7%
QLD Whitsunday (R) Houses 1,041 -3.9% $459,485 6.3% 46 -4.3%
QLD Whitsunday (R) Units 479 6.0% $354,675 3.2% 33 n.a
SA Alexandrina (DC) Houses 692 -12.6% $604,903 15.0% 32 -2.9%
SA Barossa (DC) Houses 441 -5.6% $542,830 19.5% 38 n.a
SA Berri and Barmera (DC) Houses 185 -10.2% $295,823 13.2% 42 n.a
SA Ceduna (DC) Houses 64 30.6% $255,469 7.9% n.a n.a
SA Copper Coast (DC) Houses 518 -8.8% $373,740 11.1% 54 -3.7%
SA Grant (DC) Houses 142 2.9% $557,929 20.3% 45 n.a
SA Kangaroo Island (DC) Houses 138 -5.5% $396,932 13.8% n.a n.a
SA Kingston (DC) (SA) Houses 82 -21.9% $384,427 11.6% n.a n.a
SA Light (RegC) Houses 242 -0.4% $539,013 17.3% 34 n.a
SA Loxton Waikerie (DC) Houses 208 5.1% $317,187 18.1% 39 -4.1%
SA Mid Murray (DC) Houses 265 1.5% $350,502 16.0% 41 n.a
SA Mount Gambier (C) Houses 594 -9.5% $368,799 15.8% 29 -3.6%
SA Mount Gambier (C) Units 130 -4.4% $247,947 16.5% n.a n.a
SA Murray Bridge (RC) Houses 510 11.4% $379,519 23.6% 28 -2.7%
SA Naracoorte and Lucindale (DC) Houses 170 -7.1% $304,987 18.1% n.a n.a
SA Port Lincoln (C) Houses 321 -0.6% $360,250 14.1% 37 -1.8%
SA Renmark Paringa (DC) Houses 160 13.5% $320,048 10.9% 42 -3.1%
SA Robe (DC) Houses 52 -16.1% $548,061 3.9% n.a n.a
SA Tatiara (DC) Houses 120 0.8% $233,694 14.2% 31 n.a
SA The Coorong (DC) Houses 114 0.9% $299,978 14.7% n.a n.a
SA Tumby Bay (DC) Houses 49 -3.9% $327,392 0.6% n.a n.a
SA Victor Harbor (C) Houses 442 -4.7% $608,064 13.2% 35 -0.9%
SA Wattle Range (DC) Houses 258 -26.5% $292,492 17.7% 84 -4.5%
SA Whyalla (C) Houses 561 36.8% $216,953 12.0% 56 -5.1%
SA Yankalilla (DC) Houses 153 -33.5% $588,818 15.7% 26 n.a
SA Yorke Peninsula (DC) Houses 450 -4.3% $346,702 14.1% 49 -6.0%
TAS Break O’Day (M) Houses 181 -32.0% $508,442 9.4% n.a n.a
TAS Burnie (C) Houses 362 -28.7% $420,040 5.4% 55 -3.7%
TAS Burnie (C) Units 64 -31.2% $352,071 11.2% n.a n.a
TAS Central Coast (M) (Tas.) Houses 346 -21.4% $525,207 2.6% 49 n.a
TAS Central Coast (M) (Tas.) Units 48 -33.3% $392,621 7.5% n.a n.a
TAS Central Highlands (M) (Tas.) Houses 80 -35.0% $281,398 5.2% n.a n.a
TAS Devonport (C) Houses 469 -18.6% $452,270 1.4% 46 -4.5%
TAS Devonport (C) Units 105 1.0% $378,352 5.5% n.a n.a
TAS Dorset (M) Houses 130 -27.0% $443,643 4.6% n.a n.a
TAS George Town (M) Houses 172 -10.4% $389,136 6.6% 40 n.a
TAS Glamorgan/Spring Bay (M) Houses 144 -20.0% $649,381 4.8% n.a n.a
TAS Kentish (M) Houses 108 -24.5% $488,452 -0.2% n.a n.a
TAS Latrobe (M) (Tas.) Houses 186 -30.1% $617,178 -0.1% 50 n.a
TAS Launceston (C) Houses 1,097 -7.0% $541,486 -4.0% 42 -4.2%
TAS Meander Valley (M) Houses 287 -16.3% $590,592 -6.2% 61 -4.1%
TAS Meander Valley (M) Units 65 4.8% $408,258 -4.4% n.a n.a
TAS Northern Midlands (M) Houses 229 -9.8% $510,101 1.3% 64 n.a
TAS Northern Midlands (M) Units 30 -21.1% $401,714 2.4% n.a n.a
TAS Southern Midlands (M) Houses 88 -25.4% $525,980 6.7% n.a n.a
TAS Tasman (M) Houses 65 -16.7% $573,252 -0.2% n.a n.a
TAS Waratah/Wynyard (M) Houses 169 -41.7% $469,444 6.2% 48 n.a
TAS West Tamar (M) Houses 444 -7.3% $635,765 -4.0% 51 -4.4%
VIC Alpine (S) Houses 196 -29.5% $868,580 4.4% n.a n.a
VIC Ararat (RC) Houses 205 -16.3% $359,015 2.1% 40 n.a
VIC Ballarat (C) Houses 2,017 -20.0% $600,663 -7.5% 42 -4.0%
VIC Ballarat (C) Units 315 -23.4% $386,029 -0.4% 34 -3.4%
VIC Bass Coast (S) Houses 880 -36.3% $802,577 -5.8% 56 -5.4%
VIC Bass Coast (S) Units 145 -24.9% $514,725 -5.2% 53 n.a
VIC Baw Baw (S) Houses 1,000 -17.3% $651,248 -9.8% 56 -4.0%
VIC Baw Baw (S) Units 106 -20.3% $393,083 -2.9% n.a n.a
VIC Benalla (RC) Houses 227 -21.2% $445,635 5.6% 39 n.a
VIC Benalla (RC) Units 25 0.0% $330,022 -1.2% n.a n.a
VIC Campaspe (S) Houses 498 -22.8% $465,732 2.1% 53 -7.2%
VIC Campaspe (S) Units 75 -21.9% $374,732 15.6% n.a n.a
VIC Central Goldfields (S) Houses 224 -29.1% $365,929 -5.6% 68 -6.1%
VIC Colac-Otway (S) Houses 329 -25.6% $580,391 1.7% 54 -5.8%
VIC East Gippsland (S) Houses 873 -32.2% $572,833 1.6% 40 -2.8%
VIC East Gippsland (S) Units 80 -29.2% $332,839 0.5% n.a n.a
VIC Glenelg (S) Houses 302 -32.6% $414,464 3.9% 60 -7.1%
VIC Glenelg (S) Units 23 -39.5% $310,674 29.7% n.a n.a
VIC Golden Plains (S) Houses 203 -11.7% $744,678 -7.9% 54 -4.7%
VIC Greater Bendigo (C) Houses 1,927 -21.7% $569,101 -4.7% 43 -5.3%
VIC Greater Bendigo (C) Units 303 -14.2% $396,306 -4.9% 31 n.a
VIC Greater Geelong (C) Houses 4,458 -21.5% $756,651 -7.2% 41 -5.1%
VIC Greater Geelong (C) Units 821 -23.0% $521,949 -10.2% 37 -5.1%
VIC Greater Shepparton (C) Houses 975 -19.8% $486,101 1.3% 51 -3.6%
VIC Greater Shepparton (C) Units 155 6.9% $328,775 20.1% n.a n.a
VIC Hepburn (S) Houses 255 -26.3% $770,053 -11.4% 37 -5.0%
VIC Hindmarsh (S) Houses 124 -12.1% $205,104 0.8% n.a n.a
VIC Horsham (RC) Houses 367 -17.2% $388,971 -4.2% 28 -4.7%
VIC Horsham (RC) Units 55 -15.4% $296,324 6.6% n.a n.a
VIC Indigo (S) Houses 179 -29.2% $610,588 -3.1% 41 -4.2%
VIC Latrobe (C) (Vic.) Houses 1,388 -28.2% $429,045 0.2% 53 -3.7%
VIC Latrobe (C) (Vic.) Units 183 -25.3% $268,941 0.4% n.a n.a
VIC Loddon (S) Houses 74 -37.8% $292,891 -5.3% n.a n.a
VIC Mansfield (S) Houses 167 -36.3% $778,772 0.6% 36 n.a
VIC Mildura (RC) Houses 1,013 -10.2% $437,183 1.6% 30 -4.7%
VIC Mildura (RC) Units 164 -1.2% $258,071 1.9% 40 n.a
VIC Mitchell (S) Houses 677 -16.5% $631,687 -5.0% 44 -5.7%
VIC Mitchell (S) Units 54 -19.4% $413,292 0.0% n.a n.a
VIC Moira (S) Houses 469 -22.7% $488,877 5.6% 69 -4.2%
VIC Mount Alexander (S) Houses 241 -34.3% $747,493 5.8% 45 -3.7%
VIC Moyne (S) Houses 156 -39.5% $789,862 -0.8% 48 n.a
VIC Murrindindi (S) Houses 168 -37.5% $656,955 -4.2% 57 n.a
VIC Northern Grampians (S) Houses 185 -14.7% $341,928 6.3% n.a n.a
VIC Queenscliffe (B) Houses 56 -42.3% $1,563,736 -1.3% n.a n.a
VIC South Gippsland (S) Houses 421 -37.5% $619,321 -6.0% 56 -6.5%
VIC South Gippsland (S) Units 34 -24.4% $424,165 2.4% n.a n.a
VIC Southern Grampians (S) Houses 272 -28.2% $363,517 -1.6% 36 -3.8%
VIC Strathbogie (S) Houses 153 -24.6% $518,614 -4.4% n.a n.a
VIC Surf Coast (S) Houses 494 -27.8% $1,426,510 -5.7% 45 -5.8%
VIC Surf Coast (S) Units 88 -17.8% $911,103 -6.4% n.a n.a
VIC Swan Hill (RC) Houses 271 -15.6% $404,286 7.2% 25 -3.8%
VIC Towong (S) Houses 93 -17.7% $364,177 1.6% n.a n.a
VIC Wangaratta (RC) Houses 385 -28.8% $530,187 8.1% 28 -2.7%
VIC Wangaratta (RC) Units 60 -6.3% $344,482 -2.1% n.a n.a
VIC Warrnambool (C) Houses 629 -6.0% $604,748 -2.7% 31 -4.6%
VIC Wellington (S) Houses 762 -34.3% $442,328 1.0% 54 -3.3%
VIC Wellington (S) Units 98 -24.0% $301,229 1.9% n.a n.a
VIC Wodonga (C) Houses 747 -20.3% $559,395 0.6% 32 -1.9%
VIC Wodonga (C) Units 121 -17.1% $320,072 1.2% n.a n.a
VIC Yarriambiack (S) Houses 150 -2.0% $211,005 10.5% n.a n.a
WA Albany (C) Houses 815 -16.8% $485,849 4.7% 15 -3.5%
WA Ashburton (S) Houses 29 -17.1% $489,912 20.9% n.a n.a
WA Augusta-Margaret River (S) Houses 426 -19.0% $714,829 1.4% 29 -2.0%
WA Beverley (S) Houses 39 0.0% $272,056 6.8% n.a n.a
WA Bridgetown-Greenbushes (S) Houses 171 -34.0% $488,896 8.8% 20 n.a
WA Broome (S) Houses 382 12.0% $608,076 -2.9% 67 -4.9%
WA Bunbury (C) Houses 878 12.0% $403,508 7.2% 21 -3.2%
WA Bunbury (C) Units 203 5.2% $307,332 0.3% 47 n.a
WA Busselton (C) Houses 1,030 -23.8% $689,282 2.1% 28 -2.7%
WA Capel (S) Houses 430 -6.1% $505,599 8.7% 30 n.a
WA Carnarvon (S) Houses 58 -37.6% $253,578 0.3% n.a n.a
WA Chittering (S) Houses 107 -21.9% $748,710 11.8% n.a n.a
WA Collie (S) Houses 238 -7.8% $258,775 13.6% 28 n.a
WA Coolgardie (S) Houses 136 24.8% $143,250 6.7% n.a n.a
WA Dandaragan (S) Houses 132 -13.2% $444,673 14.7% n.a n.a
WA Dardanup (S) Houses 334 7.7% $492,911 7.9% 13 n.a
WA Denmark (S) Houses 139 -29.1% $580,395 6.8% n.a n.a
WA Donnybrook-Balingup (S) Houses 112 -10.4% $465,922 4.4% n.a n.a
WA East Pilbara (S) Houses 88 3.5% $280,317 -8.9% n.a n.a
WA Exmouth (S) Houses 89 -30.5% $641,769 8.0% n.a n.a
WA Gingin (S) Houses 190 -11.2% $477,984 11.2% n.a n.a
WA Gnowangerup (S) Houses 26 13.0% $155,791 13.6% n.a n.a
WA Greater Geraldton (C) Houses 1,045 7.7% $357,340 5.0% 45 -4.8%
WA Harvey (S) Houses 663 -6.0% $495,147 10.1% 22 -3.7%
WA Irwin (S) Houses 84 -20.8% $388,171 4.4% n.a n.a
WA Kalgoorlie/Boulder (C) Houses 907 27.9% $326,572 -0.7% 38 -4.3%
WA Kalgoorlie/Boulder (C) Units 156 34.5% $219,740 18.8% n.a n.a
WA Karratha (C) Houses 425 -6.2% $544,209 0.5% 30 -2.7%
WA Katanning (S) Houses 90 7.1% $186,986 -2.9% n.a n.a
WA Kojonup (S) Houses 23 -14.8% $207,548 11.9% n.a n.a
WA Manjimup (S) Houses 176 -20.7% $306,945 3.7% n.a n.a
WA Merredin (S) Houses 93 22.4% $169,760 14.1% n.a n.a
WA Moora (S) Houses 35 -7.9% $196,750 14.3% n.a n.a
WA Northam (S) Houses 304 -2.6% $290,183 11.8% 43 n.a
WA Northampton (S) Houses 104 14.3% $327,378 16.8% n.a n.a
WA Plantagenet (S) Houses 117 -11.4% $304,961 12.6% n.a n.a
WA Port Hedland (T) Houses 349 10.8% $433,767 5.2% 26 -1.1%
WA Shark Bay (S) Houses 28 40.0% $355,767 28.7% n.a n.a
WA Toodyay (S) Houses 119 -30.4% $458,930 10.4% n.a n.a
WA Waroona (S) Houses 142 6.8% $368,990 9.1% n.a n.a
WA Wongan-Ballidu (S) Houses 26 -7.1% $159,579 3.0% n.a n.a
WA York (S) Houses 105 -11.0% $319,945 6.1% n.a n.a
