Regional market losing gloss after pandemic

AUSTRALIA’S regional markets are starting to dwindle as investors turn their attention away from an interest that was strongly influenced by the COVID pandemic.

Softer market conditions and rate increases have ultimately changed the course for many investors after a couple years where the regional housing market was booming across the country.

CoreLogic’s regional market update looks at 25 of the country’s largest, non-capital city regions and their performance over the last 12 months. According to the data, house prices have increased in 13 of those regions in the 12 months to January 2023, down from 21 over the 12 months to October 2022. This represents a huge change in just the space of 3 months.

There are still some regional areas that are burgeoning and remaining in the high-performing bracket such as South Australia’s South East region which reached an annual increase of 15.7%.

The weakest performing region was the Richmond-Tweed region of NSW which witnessed a large drop after its values exploded and doubled during COVID. The region recorded the lowest annual growth rate (-18.6%), largest drop in sales volumes (-36.1%), longest days on market (71) and highest vendor discounts in the data (-8.3%).

“This was the region where values skyrocketed, with houses increasing more than 50% during COVID, taking the median house value to more than $1.1 million,” said CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen.

“Since then much has changed with borders reopening, outbound travel returning, workers returning to the office not to mention the overlay of nine rate rises. It’s been a swift and significant shift.”

Richmond-Tweed also tops the stats for lowest yearly growth, longest days on market and highest vendor discounts in units. Queensland cities have had the most success in the units market with Cairns recording the highest yearly growth and shortest days on market while Mackay-Isaac-Whitsunday had the highest change in sales. Overall sales volumes for units only lifted in two of the 25 regional markets.

Owen predicts that prices will continue on the downward trend as interest rates continue to grow.

“This is a trend we can expect to see playing out at least until interest rates top out,” she said.

“With this in mind, sellers will need to be realistic about their pricing expectations, make sure they have a quality marketing campaign behind the property and be ready to expect some negotiation from buyers.

“Considering some of these regional values will have only moved through a peak in the cycle more recently, it’s likely there will be a lag between buyers and sellers, and it may take some time for vendors to adjust their expectations,” Owen added.