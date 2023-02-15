AND FINALLY

Carr promotes Beel to leadership role

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 1 Min Read

MELBOURNE-based architecture firm Carr has announced Richard Beel’s elevation to associate director.

Beel has 19 years of architectural experience. Following completing Victoria & Burke in Melbourne leafy inner-eastern suburb of Camberwell in 2022, Richard is the project lead on an additional series of high-end and complex multi-residential projects such as The International Brighton and Brunswick Yard.

“Architecturally speaking, I believe quality design is made up of how it emotionally resonates with the client and user. Factors such as if it’s fit for purpose; if the design is enduring and how it responds to context. Quality architectural design begins when all these considerations are addressed,” Beel said.

“Importantly, design quality shouldn’t be limited to a select few.”

Carr managing director Chris McCue said Beel’s appointment is in recognition of his “enormous contribution” to the large project scale sector of Carr’s portfolio.

“With a highly detailed heritage project in documentation, I welcome him formally into the executive leadership role.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article SIG expands in fast growing QLD region
Next Article MaxCap expands team with new trio

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Smaller homes and more expensive
Smaller homes and more expensive
Rising rates drag down property settlements
Rising rates drag down property settlements
Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?
Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough?
Will interest rates rise to 4pc?
Will interest rates rise to 4pc?
Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to witness biggest falls
Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to witness biggest falls
View more stories
Smaller homes and more expensive Rising rates drag down property settlements Return of students and tourists welcomed but is it enough? Will interest rates rise to 4pc? Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to witness biggest falls
Lost your password?