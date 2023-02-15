Carr promotes Beel to leadership role

MELBOURNE-based architecture firm Carr has announced Richard Beel’s elevation to associate director.

Beel has 19 years of architectural experience. Following completing Victoria & Burke in Melbourne leafy inner-eastern suburb of Camberwell in 2022, Richard is the project lead on an additional series of high-end and complex multi-residential projects such as The International Brighton and Brunswick Yard.

“Architecturally speaking, I believe quality design is made up of how it emotionally resonates with the client and user. Factors such as if it’s fit for purpose; if the design is enduring and how it responds to context. Quality architectural design begins when all these considerations are addressed,” Beel said.

“Importantly, design quality shouldn’t be limited to a select few.”

Carr managing director Chris McCue said Beel’s appointment is in recognition of his “enormous contribution” to the large project scale sector of Carr’s portfolio.

“With a highly detailed heritage project in documentation, I welcome him formally into the executive leadership role.”