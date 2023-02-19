10pc of variable mortgage owners under stress

THE Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)’s interest rate hikes mean around 10% of households with a variable-rate mortgage have no money left after spending on bills and necessities, but its governor Philip Lowe is determined to keep raising rates to curb inflation.

Facing a House of Representatives economics committee, Lowe said that “at its core, the rise in interest rates has been required to make sure that the current period of high inflation is only temporary.

“This is our job as Australia’s central bank.

“If we don’t get on top of inflation and bring it down in a timely way, the end result will be even higher interest rates and more unemployment in the future.”

Lowe was speaking after data revealed Australia’s unemployment rate had lifted to 3.7%.

Inflation has hit 7.8% – the highest rate since 1990 – and the RBA lifted rates again this month at a ninth consecutive meeting, to 3.35%, and Lowe suggested more rises were on the way. NAB economists warned the RBA will lift the official interest rate three times in the next three months to 4.1%.

The RBA is tipping inflation will come down to 4.8% by the end of the 2023, and to 3% by the mid-2025.

“There is a risk that we’ve gone too far and don’t need to do anymore, that the economy will slow more than we expect,” Lowe said.

“But there’s also a risk that we haven’t done enough, that inflation proves more persistent and doesn’t come down. And our job is to try and balance those.”

According to the RBA, one in two variable-rate owner occupiers are more than a year ahead on their mortgage payments. One third are more than two years ahead, but some are struggling to scrape any leftover cash together.

“We observe around 10% of variable-rate owner occupier borrowers who have got virtually no spare cash flow after they make their mortgage payments and their living costs,” the RBA’s assistant governor Brad Jones told the hearing.

Late last year, Lowe sensationally apologised to the thousands of Australians who took out mortgages on the RBA’s guidance that interest rates would stay at their record low until 2024.